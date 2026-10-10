Federal Court Grants Emergency Relief To The Cannabis Place 420 Corp. To Prevent Dispensary Closure In Jersey City

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The Cannabis Place 420 Corp. obtains a federal court order staying the expiration of its municipal license after the City of Jersey City withdrew local support.

- Keya C. Denner, Esq.,JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cannabis Place 420 Corp. (TCP) announced today that the Honorable Zahid N. Quraishi of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey granted an Order to Show Cause with Temporary Restraints against the City of Jersey City. The federal order, issued late Friday, successfully stays the expiration of TCP's municipal cannabis license, allowing the business to remain open. The litigation is filed under Civil Action No. 3:26-cv-12967 (ZNQ) (JBD).The emergency ruling follows the filing of a First Amended Verified Complaint by TCP on October 9, 2026, which added the City of Jersey City as a defendant to its ongoing federal lawsuit against the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 360.According to court documents, TCP's municipal license was set to expire on October 10, 2026, after the Jersey City Municipal Council withdrew a resolution (Res. 26-659) to renew the dispensary's local support during its October 7, 2026, meeting. The First Amended Complaint alleges that the City Council pulled the renewal resolution in direct response to public comments made by Hugh Giordano, Organizing Director of UFCW Local 360, who urged the Council to withhold or condition the license based on an ongoing labor dispute between the union and TCP.The court filings state that on August 24, 2026, the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (JCCCB) had previously reviewed TCP's application for renewed local support, found 'no negative aspects,' and recommended that the City Council adopt the resolution. The complaint alleges that by withholding municipal authorization due to the labor dispute, the City of Jersey City unlawfully intruded upon conduct that the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) reserves for the free play of economic forces.In granting the emergency relief, the federal court found that TCP made a clear and specific showing that the City Council's failure to approve the resolution would cause Plaintiff's Jersey City License to expire, requiring it to close its premises and business, which would cause irreparable harm. The order stays the expiration of TCP's Jersey City License for a period of fourteen days and schedules a case management teleconference for October 13, 2026.The lawsuit further alleges that the mandatory Labor Peace Agreement (LPA) requirements imposed by the state under the CREAMM Act conflict with the NLRA and the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. TCP-a certified minority-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned business-alleges that these state mandates interfere with employers' federal rights and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election process. As outlined in the First Amended Verified Complaint, the lawsuit brings claims for Declaratory Judgment regarding NLRA Preemption against the City of Jersey City, alleging violations of 42 U.S.C. § 1983, and seeking injunctive relief to preserve TCP's municipal authorization.About The Cannabis Place 420 Corp.The Cannabis Place 420 Corp. is an adult-use recreational cannabis dispensary headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Majority-owned and operated by a Service-Disabled U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, TCP is certified by the State of New Jersey as a minority business enterprise and operates as an Impact Zone Business. TCP operates a free same-day cannabis delivery network across Hudson, Essex, Passaic, Union, and Bergen counties.About Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLPConstangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP is a national labor and employment law firm representing employers nationwide in labor relations, regulatory compliance, and complex federal litigation. TCP is represented by Keya C. Denner, Esq. The firm's New Jersey office is located at 6 Campus Drive, Suite 305, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054.--- Legal Citation: The Cannabis Place 420 Corp. v. New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission et al., Civil Action No. 3:26-cv-12967 (ZNQ) (JBD) (D.N.J. Oct. 2026)

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Federal Court Grants Emergency Relief to The Cannabis Place 420 Corp. to Prevent Dispensary Closure in Jersey City News Provided By The Cannabis Place October 10, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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