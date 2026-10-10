CJP Protests Day 1: 7000 Detained Including Four Ex-Cms, Metro Shutdowns And CJI's Intervention How It Unfolded

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi turned into a heavy security zone on Saturday as police detained protestors who were heading towards Jantar Mantar after the Cockroach Janta Party called for a protest against the alleged malpractices by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Police detained top CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka from inside an aircraft when they landed in the national capital.

Barricades set up, 45 metro stations closed

Barricades were set up at the Ghazipur border, and gates of 45 Metro stations remained closed, triggering allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights and a counterattack from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi?⌵

CJP called for a protest over alleged irregularities by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The party demanded his resignation.

2How many people were detained during the CJP protest in Delhi?⌵

More than 7,000 people were detained in Delhi during the protest. Most were released late at night, but CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were still being held, according to the reports.

3Which former chief ministers were detained during the CJP protest?⌵

The four former chief ministers reported detained were Pinarayi Vijayan, Manik Sarkar, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee.

4Why did CJI Surya Kant intervene during the Delhi protest?⌵

The Supreme Court Bar Association informed the Chief Justice of India that advocates had been detained. After Surya Kant spoke to authorities, the lawyers were released.

5Were Delhi Metro stations closed during the CJP protest?⌵

Yes. The main report said gates at 45 Metro stations remained closed during the security operation, disrupting movement across parts of the capital.

More than 7,000 individuals were detained in the national capital, and all were released only at night. However, the CJP leaders are still being detained by the Delhi Police.

| CJP calls for fresh protests at Jantar Mantar tomorrow: All we know

The CJP has written a letter to the commissioner of Delhi Police demanding the immediate release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka, disclosure of their whereabouts, and immediate access to their lawyers.

Notably, Dipke was informed that his grandmother passed away on Saturday following a prolonged illness in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. Officials said that he was informed of the news and the funeral timings. He was also offered assistance to help him travel to his home, ANI reported.

Major politicians detained

Notable politicians from Opposition parties were detained by Delhi Police during the course of the day, which included four former chief ministers, including Pinarayi Vijayan, Manik Sarkar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee.

Vijayan accused the government of a "ruthless crackdown on democracy," alleging even journalists were being picked up.

Kejriwal, in a video after his detention, said the country's youth had awakened and would not be intimidated.

AISA president Neha Bora was also detained.

How the Congress reacted

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi stayed defiant as he told the Prime Minister to "Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all," he wrote on X, adding that the Opposition was "not going to back down." The Congress is set to hold its own protest on October 12.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of undermining democratic values, saying, "India is not a democracy anymore. It is a dictatorship being run by Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Amit Shah."

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of transforming the "Mother of Democracy" into a "Muzzled Democracy".

| Delhi Metro update: DMRC says entry and exit of all stations now open How the BJP reacted

BJP President Nitin Nabin claimed that the Opposition groups are trying to destabilise the country and that their actions were being driven by 'foreign forces'.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also echoed Nabin's sentiments, calling the movement an attempt to "destabilise the country," adding, "Everyone knows where CJP is getting its funding and strength from."

Sambit Patra held a press conference where he claimed "Democracy has triumphed over mob rule. The way democracy has been demonstrated in Delhi today, and the way everything is under control, is commendable. I would like to reiterate one thing: the anarchists have failed."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I acknowledge that in a democracy, every individual has the right to express dissent. However, one must not forget that spreading anarchy is not anyone's right."

Chief Justice intervenes after advocated detained; SC special sitting on Sunday

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant himself had to intervene at one point when the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) informed him of advocates being detained by the police. The advocates were released only after the CJI intervened in the matter personally.

The Supreme Court is set to hold a special sitting on Sunday to hear a contempt petition alleging that authorities, including the Union Home Secretary, willfully disobeyed the apex court's order against a complete shutdown of public transport ahead of today's protest.

With agency inputs