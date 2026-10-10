Armenian Soldier Found Dead With Gunshot Wound

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The body of an Armenian serviceman has been found with a gunshot wound, Armenia's Ministry of Defence has announced.

According to the ministry, the serviceman's body was discovered on October 10. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances and causes of the incident.

The ministry has provided no further details about the serviceman or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, the losses suffered by the Armenian army during 2026 have approached 40, according to reports.