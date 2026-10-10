Pezeshkian Says Regional Diplomacy Must Prevent Conflicts From Escalating
Regional diplomacy must become an effective tool for preventing conflicts from escalating, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said.
Pezeshkian made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X, highlighting the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing regional challenges.
“Regional diplomacy, for us, means more than simply holding meetings. It must become a tool for managing crises, maintaining relations, preventing conflicts from escalating and promoting practical cooperation,” he wrote.
Pezeshkian's statement underscores the role of diplomatic engagement in managing tensions, preserving communication between countries and creating opportunities for regional cooperation.
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