Turkiye Plans To Require ID For Cigarette Purchases

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Turkiye plans to require customers to present identification when purchasing cigarettes, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu has announced, according to local media outlets.

Memişoğlu said Turkiye had recently seen an increase in smoking rates.

According to the minister, tobacco use is one of the main factors contributing to diseases responsible for approximately 60% of deaths in Turkiye. He added that around 33% of the country's population, or one in every three people, uses tobacco.

The minister also claimed that Turkiye ranks second worldwide in smoking prevalence.

According to Memişoğlu, a draft law introducing the proposed measure is expected to be submitted to the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye within the next few weeks.