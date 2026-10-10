German Business Insolvencies Increase 6.9% As Economic Pressures Persist

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Corporate bankruptcies in Germany continued to rise, with 2,373 businesses filing for insolvency in July 2026, an 8% increase compared with the same month last year.

According to Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the July figure was among the highest monthly totals recorded since July 2013, when 2,459 businesses filed for insolvency.

Between January and July 2026, the number of corporate insolvencies increased by 6.9% year-on-year to 15,185.

The total value of creditors' claims against insolvent businesses during the seven-month period amounted to €21.9 billion, down from €31.8 billion in the same period of 2025. The decline was attributed to the smaller average size of businesses that became insolvent this year.

Germany recorded an average of 42.8 corporate insolvencies per 10,000 businesses between January and July. The transport and storage sector had the highest rate, at 85.5 insolvencies per 10,000 businesses. The rate stood at 70 in the hospitality sector and 62.9 in construction.

Personal insolvencies also showed mixed trends. A total of 46,043 individuals filed for personal insolvency during the first seven months of 2026, a 1% increase year-on-year. In July alone, however, consumer insolvencies fell by 5.9% compared with the same month last year, reaching 7,111 cases.

Experts attribute the rise in business insolvencies in Germany to economic stagnation, higher energy and labour costs, and bureaucratic barriers.