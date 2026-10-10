Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Russian Command Posts, Electronic Warfare Station

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strikes on Facebook.

Command posts belonging to Russian occupying forces were hit near Peremozhne in Zaporizhzhia region and Dokuchaievsk in Donetsk region.

Additionally, an enemy electronic warfare (EW) station was struck near Trukhanove in Russia's Bryansk region.

Ukrainian troops also struck a training center for sergeants in the area of Khorly in Kherson region.

Other targets included technical support and logistical facilities belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian morning attack in Kyiv region leaving two people injured

A repair and recovery base was struck near Sukhodilsk in Luhansk region, while a fuel and lubricants depot was hit near Chystiakove in Donetsk region.

Two additional military supply depots were struck near Rodynkove in Donetsk region and Borovenky in Luhansk region. The latter also stored engineering equipment.

Operations against key military targets belonging to Russian forces are continuing.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of October 10, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Samara linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) again, near the settlement of Prosvet in Russia's Samara region.