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Injury Toll After Russian Strike On Kyiv Restaurant Rises To Seven

Injury Toll After Russian Strike On Kyiv Restaurant Rises To Seven


Date: 2026-10-10 03:08:29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the update on Telegram.

"Seven people have now been injured in the enemy's attack on the capital's Obolonskyi district. Five of the wounded are being treated in city hospitals. Three of them are in serious condition," he said.

The Kyiv State Emergency Service reported on Telegram that three separate fires had broken out, involving wooden structures and grass in an open area. Rescuers extinguished the fires, which covered a total area of 200 square meters.

A single-storey structure in the courtyard of one of the residential apartment buildings was also damaged.

Read also: Russian morning attack in Kyiv region leaving two people injured

All necessary emergency services are working at the scene. Information is being updated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, debris from a Russian missile fell in the courtyard of a residential building in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, and a restaurant building was also hit. Four people had initially been reported injured.

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