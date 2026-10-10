Germany To Not Change Its Russia Sanctions Policy Following US Decision

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius made the statement on Saturday, according to Ukrinform, citing Reuters.

"The federal government has taken note of the US decision relating to ​Russian diesel deliveries," Kornelius said.

He emphasized, however, that Germany's position remains unchanged.

"The federal government remains committed to the decisions ​on sanctions against Russia and is working with its ​European partners on further sanctions," Kornelius stressed.

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According to the spokesperson, Germany's support for Ukraine also remains unchanged, and diplomatic efforts to find ways to resolve the war will continue.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that, with U.S. approval, Russia would supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the global market and substantially increase its export volumes thereafter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that "gifts to Putin will not bring peace." He warned that Russia would repay any benefits it received from the civilized world with further acts of terror and treachery.