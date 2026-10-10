Germany To Not Change Its Russia Sanctions Policy Following US Decision
"The federal government has taken note of the US decision relating to Russian diesel deliveries," Kornelius said.
He emphasized, however, that Germany's position remains unchanged.
"The federal government remains committed to the decisions on sanctions against Russia and is working with its European partners on further sanctions," Kornelius stressed.Read also: Zelensky discusses Graham Act, anti-ballistic missile production with U.S. congressional delegation
According to the spokesperson, Germany's support for Ukraine also remains unchanged, and diplomatic efforts to find ways to resolve the war will continue.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that, with U.S. approval, Russia would supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the global market and substantially increase its export volumes thereafter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that "gifts to Putin will not bring peace." He warned that Russia would repay any benefits it received from the civilized world with further acts of terror and treachery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment