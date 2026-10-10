Estonia Seeking EU Debate On More Aid To Ukraine To Destroy Russian Oil Refineries PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) ERR reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“This is a major miscalculation, because deals with dictators are the road to hell. Innocent people are being killed for gas and fuel money. And what is very likely is that the hoped-for fuel will not come,” the Estonian Prime Minister said.

Michal stressed that the deal runs counter to the policy pursued by the West in recent years of restricting Russia's revenues from energy exports.

“The US has until now persuaded its allies to abandon Russian fuel – we have too,” Michal said.

In his view, the strategy of reducing Russia's revenues must continue.

“It is worth discussing in Estonia and at the European Council next week whether we can quickly contribute more to Ukraine so they can blast Russia's oil refineries to smithereens,” the Estonian Prime Minister said.

Finnish PM calls–Putin diesel deal 'terrible disappointment'

As reported by Ukrinform, ahead of the midterm elections to be held in November, U.S. President Donald Trump reached a deal with Vladimir Putin to supply several million tons of Russian diesel fuel to the global market.

Trump said the move was necessary to lower fuel prices, which had risen sharply after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of war with the United States.

According to Trump, Russia agreed to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the global market, followed by additional volumes, under a temporary U.S. license valid until April 7, 2027.

In this regard, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that gifts to Putin will not help bring peace.

Photo: valitsus