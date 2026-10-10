Kallas:“This Is Not The Time To Ease Pressure On Russia, And Europe Won't”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, she said this in a post on X.

According to Kallas, more than 80 Ukrainian civilians have been killed by Russian strikes over the past two days. In addition, Russia has intensified hybrid attacks against Europe, targeting both EU member states and NATO allies.

“Suspending sanctions on Russian diesel provides Moscow with more revenues to wage war,” she wrote.

“This is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe won't,” Kallas added.

On Monday, EU Foreign Ministers are expected to approve the biggest package of sanctions against Russia's war machine since the beginning of the war, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy noted.

Estonia seeking EU debate on more aid to Ukraine to destroy Russian oil refineries – PM

As reported by Ukrinform, with U.S. approval, Russia will immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the global market and substantially increase its exports thereafter.