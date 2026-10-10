Ukrainian Negotiating Team Heading Home From US Presidential Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Zelensky's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The team is already on its way home,” Lytvyn said.

Asked whether the talks scheduled for today, October 10, had been canceled, the presidential adviser said:“It's not that they were canceled; it's just that the first day turned out to be longer and had a somewhat different flavor.”

pressured Ukraine to unilaterally halt strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axio

Earlier, it was reported that representatives of European countries were also in the United States alongside the Ukrainian negotiating team.

Peace talks were held in Florida yesterday and were expected to continue today, October 10. During the talks, it became known that U.S. President Donald Trump had decided to lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel.

Commenting on Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel, President Volodymyr Zelensky said it would provide Russia with additional money to finance the war.

According to the Ukrainian President, this only fuels Vladimir Putin and gives him an opportunity to wage the war more extensively. Zelensky said that the Ukrainian negotiating team, which was holding peace talks in Florida at the time, had been used as a smokescreen.