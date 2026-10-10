Zelensky Discusses Russian Attacks, Further Support For Ukraine With Norwegian PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this in a Telegram pos t, according to Ukrinform.

“I spoke with Jonas Gahr Støre. I briefed the Prime Minister on today's Russian attacks – extremely vile strikes that have continued throughout the day,” he said.

Zelensky thanked the Norwegian Prime Minister and all Norwegians for their support.

“This is a particularly critical time, when new steps are needed to prevent Russia from getting the impression that it can break the world and continue the war forever. I am grateful to Norway for its readiness to help. We will continue to coordinate, and we are preparing meetings and joint decisions,” the President said.

seeking EU debate on more aid to Ukraine to destroy Russian oil refineries – P

As reported by Ukrinform, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas assured that Europe will not ease pressure on Moscow following the deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine