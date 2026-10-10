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Russian Forces Strike Administrative Building In Odesa

Russian Forces Strike Administrative Building In Odesa


Date: 2026-10-10 03:08:27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said this on Telegram.

“The enemy struck an administrative building in Odesa. The building's facade and roof, as well as vehicles parked nearby, were damaged,” the regional governor wrote.

Information on the extent of the damage and any casualties is being clarified.

Read also: Injury toll after Russian strike on Kyiv restaurant rises to seven

As reported, residential infrastructure was damaged in the Odesa region during a Russian overnight attack.

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UkrinForm

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