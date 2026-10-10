Russian Forces Strike Administrative Building In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said this on Telegram.

“The enemy struck an administrative building in Odesa. The building's facade and roof, as well as vehicles parked nearby, were damaged,” the regional governor wrote.

Information on the extent of the damage and any casualties is being clarified.

Injury toll after Russian strike onrestaurant rises to seven

As reported, residential infrastructure was damaged in the Odesa region during a Russian overnight attack.