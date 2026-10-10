Zelensky Discusses Russian Attacks, Air Defense, Tougher Sanctions With UK Prime Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a Facebook post.

“A very good and timely conversation with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Thank you for the support and for your condolences to all those who have lost loved ones because of Russian attacks. I briefed the Prime Minister on such Russian strikes that have continued unabated throughout the day today against various Ukrainian cities – aerial bombs, 'shaheds', ballistic missiles. Air defense is, of course, the first priority,” Zelensky said.

According to him, it is important to take concrete action to protect lives in Ukraine and strengthen joint efforts in Europe to ensure security.

“British leadership is always significant, and it matters that the UK will continue to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia for its escalation. We discussed this and what could truly help diplomacy work. We are preparing the right joint steps and a meeting. Thank you,” Zelensky stressed.

Ukrainian negotiating team heading home from US – Presidential Office

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky briefed Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on the Russian attacks against Ukraine carried out on Saturday.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine