Latvian Foreign Ministry: Trump's Decision On Russian Diesel Sends Moscow Mixed Signal On Easing Sanctions
The ministry stressed that Latvia, like the entire EU, had not changed its position that comprehensive support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia were the most effective ways to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.
The Latvian Foreign Ministry noted that sanctions were an effective tool for reducing Russia's ability to wage aggression against Ukraine. The ministry recalled that an EU foreign affairs ministers's meeting is scheduled for October 12, where additional sanctions against Russia are expected to be approved.
The Latvian Foreign Ministry stressed that Latvia continues to support the efforts of Ukraine, the United States and European countries to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.
The ministry called on the United States to tighten sanctions against Russia and also praised the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian payment platforms that had been used to circumvent previous sanctions.
Photo: Diego Delso, Wikimedia Commons
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