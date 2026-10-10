Several Injured In Attack On Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport - Saudi Media

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said that an attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Saturday injured a number of people in the latest strike targeting one of the Kingdom's busiest transport hubs.

The authority said that operations at the airport had been temporarily suspended while an assessment of the damage is carried out.

“This attack comes amidst ongoing blatant assaults targeting civil aviation facilities in the Kingdom,” the authority said in a statement, cited by the Riyadh-based Arab News.

“The attack resulted in a number of injuries, the exact number of which is currently being determined.”

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said those who had been unable to reach their destinations in the kingdom from abroad because of the disruption should contact the Saudi missions in the countries where they are located to request assistance.

The King Khalid International Airport earlier advised passengers to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport.

The attack comes after three people, including a Saudi pilot, were killed on Thursday in strikes on the airport by Houthi militants in Yemen.

Another attack on King Khalid International on Wednesday killed a Sudanese man, and a day earlier two women were killed when the militants hit Abha International Airport in Asir province, according to Arab News.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Friday that it had launched“large-scale operations” against the Houthis, destroying more than 130 targets.