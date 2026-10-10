Al-Mihras Olives, An Ajloun 'Agricultural, Cultural Legacy Passed Down Through Generations'

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Oct 10 (Petra) – Al-Mihras olives in Ajloun Governorate are linked to a deep-rooted cultural and social heritage passed down through generations, a legacy encompassing folk customs and traditions associated with the harvest seasons, forming an integral part of the community's collective memory and its bond with the land.

Environment, heritage, tourism, and cultural experts view Al-Mihras olives, a type of olive tree notable for its size and age, as a promising opportunity for investment in eco-tourism and heritage tourism.

Such potential can be realized through establishing tourist trails, installing informative and descriptive signage, and organizing heritage events that highlight the trees' historical and human significance, they said.

These initiatives would create job opportunities, revitalize local communities, and raise awareness about the importance of preserving natural and cultural heritage, said the experts.

Nizar Haddad, former Director General of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC), said Al-Mihras olives are one of the oldest genetic strains in the Mediterranean basin, noting that genetic mapping analysis revealed a strong genetic affinity with olive varieties found in Spain, Italy, and Cyprus.

Samer Freihat, Director of Ajloun Culture, said Al-Mihras holds "a unique" cultural significance tied to the customs, traditional knowledge, and folk practices inherited by the governorate's residents.

He said recognizing these olives as part of intangible cultural heritage fosters greater interest in the associated social and human dimensions and supports the preservation of these ancient trees.

Preserving this heritage requires collecting the folk narratives and terminology associated with the olive seasons and integrating them into cultural programs and activities, said Freihat, stressing the importance of cooperation between cultural institutions and the local community to safeguard this knowledge and pass it on to new generations.

Adnan Maqtesh, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the Hashemite University, said the heritage associated with the Al-Mihras olive trees reflects the social values ​​that prevailed in rural society, particularly the sharing of labor and the transfer of expertise among family members, and that these agricultural practices transcended their productive role to become an integral part of the community's culture and customs.

He said the proverbs, songs, and folk practices linked to olives reflect the way of life led by past generations, highlighting the importance of introducing new generations to these details through cultural and educational activities.

Ramzi Al-Ghazawi, a writer, noted that the Al-Mihras olive trees in ​​Kafranjah is a unique historical and agricultural asset for Ajloun, carrying significant meaning of the region's history and agricultural identity.

Historian Khaled Al-Jabali said the history of the Al-Mihras trees is linked to Ajloun's agricultural stability; their longevity reflects the long-standing tradition of olive cultivation in the region, as well as the associated traditional methods of tree care, harvesting, and pressing.

According to researchers' estimates, the ages of Al-Mihras trees in Jordan range from 800 to 3,500 years. Their prevalence in the Ajloun region, particularly in Al-Maysar, Khirbet Al-Wahadneh, and Kufranjah, requires their preservation due to their historical value.

He said that studying the oral traditions surrounding these trees, the names of associated sites, and historical sources and evidence helps shed light on aspects of the region's history and the agricultural lifestyles of its inhabitants across generations.

Yousef Smadi, founder of the "Hikayat Makan" (Story of a Place) initiative, said the Al-Mihras trees are intertwined with local stories and memories of the land and harvest seasons.

He noted that listening to the accounts of the elderly reveals social and heritage-related details that go beyond the purely historical data associated with the trees.

He further explained that using photography, as well as audio and video recordings, to document these stories preserves the names of sites and the ancient customs and practices associated with them.

Such approach allows these narratives to be shared with new generations in ways that document the human connection to the land and safeguard the details of local heritage, he added.

//PetraPetra//SS