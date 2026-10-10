San Marino Honours Prince Mired For Humanitarian Work

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 10 (Petra) – The Republic of San Marino has awarded the President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), Prince Mired bin Raad, the Order of Saint Agatha (Commander rank) in recognition of his humanitarian work and efforts to support persons with disabilities, injured military personnel and landmine victims.

The medal was presented by San Marino's Honourary Consul in Jordan, Samer Kawar, during an official ceremony attended by Prince Raad bin Zeid, members of the royal family, the Saudi ambassador to Jordan and other diplomats and officials.

Prince Mired expressed gratitude for the honour, dedicating it to persons with disabilities and reaffirming his commitment to promoting their rights, inclusion and equal opportunities in education, employment and public life.

He praised the efforts of his colleagues at the HCD, the Hashemite Commission for Disabled Soldiers, the National Committee for Demining and Rehabilitation and the Royal Academy for Inclusive Education.

Kawar said the decoration recognised Prince Mired's distinguished humanitarian contributions, including his support for persons with disabilities, wounded military personnel and landmine survivors, as well as his efforts to advance international cooperation and landmine action.

He commended Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in supporting regional causes and highlighted San Marino's support for the rights of the Palestinian people and a just peace in the region.

The award reflects the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Jordan and San Marino.

//Petra// AK