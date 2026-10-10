Rainfall, Thunderstorms Affect Several Jordanian Areas
Amman, October 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reported moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, in parts of Ma'an, Tafilah, and Karak governorates, southeastern Amman, Zarqa Governorate and the northeastern Badia, according to the latest weather radar images.
The JMD urged Jordanians to exercise caution and avoid areas prone to flash floods.
//Petra// AK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment