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Rainfall, Thunderstorms Affect Several Jordanian Areas

Rainfall, Thunderstorms Affect Several Jordanian Areas


Date: 2026-10-10 03:07:21

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reported moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, in parts of Ma'an, Tafilah, and Karak governorates, southeastern Amman, Zarqa Governorate and the northeastern Badia, according to the latest weather radar images.

The JMD urged Jordanians to exercise caution and avoid areas prone to flash floods.

//Petra// AK

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Jordan News Agency

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