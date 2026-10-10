Injuries Reported In Attack On Riyadh Airport Operations Suspended

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 10 (Petra) – An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh caused several injuries, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced Saturday.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the authority said the incident occurred amid ongoing attacks targeting civil aviation facilities in the Kingdom, adding that efforts were underway to assess the extent of the injuries.

GACA said airport operations had been temporarily suspended pending a damage assessment and verification of the facilities' safety in coordination with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be announced later.

//Petra// AK