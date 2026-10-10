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Russia Begins Lifting Diesel Export Ban Ahead Of Schedule

Russia Begins Lifting Diesel Export Ban Ahead Of Schedule


Date: 2026-10-10 03:07:16

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, October 10 (Petra) – Russia had begun lifting its diesel export ban ahead of schedule, paving the way for renewed supplies to international markets, including the US, following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced Saturday that Russia plans to export around 300,000 tons of diesel in October, with volumes expected to rise to 500,000 tons in November and one million tons in December.

He added that domestic demand would be fully met despite the resumption of exports.

//Petra// AK

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Jordan News Agency

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