Leading Personal Injury Lawyer In St. Louis, MO, Takes On The Hard Work So Clients Can Focus On Getting Better

St. Louis, MO - October 10, 2026 - Longo Biggs Injury Law is easing one of the heaviest burdens injury victims face: the overwhelming logistics of building a case while trying to heal. Founded by Doug Biggs and CD Longo, two St. Louis natives who met in high school and later graduated together from St. Louis University Law School, the firm was built on the idea that clients shouldn't have to manage their own case while recovering.

Many clients arrive unsure of what a case actually requires - medical records, accident reports, insurance correspondence, and documentation that can pile up fast. As a personal injury lawyer in St. Louis, MO, Doug Biggs says the firm's job is to take that weight off clients from day one. "Our clients generally expect that we take over the hard parts of their case," Biggs said. "Getting everything organized so they can focus on getting better is where we come in."

That approach carries particular weight in cases involving long-term harm. As a brain injury lawyer in St. Louis, MO, CD Longo has represented clients whose injuries reshaped daily life in ways that weren't immediately obvious, from cognitive changes to recovery timelines that outlast a typical claim.

CD Longo, also known as a spinal cord injury attorney in St. Louis, MO, applies that same approach to cases requiring lifelong medical management. Longo Biggs Injury Law works to connect clients with physicians equipped to treat catastrophic injuries, not simply document them for a claim file.

The firm's advice to anyone recently injured is consistent: seek medical care immediately, even if the injury doesn't seem serious at first, and avoid speaking with an insurance representative before consulting a lawyer. Photographing the scene, when possible, can also make a meaningful difference later.

As a St. Louis, MO personal injury law firm, Longo Biggs Injury Law continues to prioritize the relationship between attorney and client above the paperwork. Anyone recovering from an accident or injury is encouraged to contact the firm for a case review by calling or visiting .

About Longo Biggs Injury Law

Founded in 2013 by Doug Biggs and CD Longo, Longo Biggs Injury Law represents injured individuals and families throughout the St. Louis, MO area. The firm's mission centers on building relationships with clients grounded in trust and respect, going beyond legal representation to understand each client's unique circumstances. Longo Biggs Injury Law handles a range of matters, including car and truck accidents, spinal and brain injuries, and wrongful death claims.