Auto Body Shop In Santa Clara, CA, Simplifies Repairs For Customers By Managing Towing, Rentals, And Insurance Claims In One Call

Santa Clara, CA - October 10, 2026 - For drivers recovering from a car accident, navigating towing companies, rental car agencies, and insurance adjusters can feel overwhelming. F1 Collision, a full-service repair shop under new ownership since December 2024, is streamlining that process so customers only need to make one phone call to get their vehicle back on the road.

Johnny Wan, who took over the business after its predecessor operated at the same Santa Clara location for 34 years, says the goal is to remove stress from an already difficult situation. "When someone calls us after an accident, we handle the tow, we set them up with a rental car, and we communicate directly with their insurance company," he said. F1 Collision offers insurance claim auto repair in Santa Clara, CA so drivers don't have to navigate the aftermath of a crash alone.

The shop's technicians bring more than 25 years of combined experience, much of it carried over from the previous ownership team. Johnny Wan has paired that institutional knowledge with a background in premium vehicle service, having previously worked with high-end brands such as Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Ferrari and Lamborghini. That combination allows F1 Collision to offer collision repair in Santa Clara, CA that meets the standards of luxury manufacturers while remaining accessible to everyday drivers.

Every repair completed at the shop is backed by a lifetime warranty, a policy Johnny Wan says reflects the confidence his team has in their work. As an auto body shop in Santa Clara, CA, F1 Collision also performs pre- and post-repair scans on every vehicle to check for hidden mechanical or electronic issues before it is returned to the customer.

For customers seeking a reliable accident body shop in Santa Clara, CA, Johnny Wan says honest, transparent communication remains the priority from the first phone call through final pickup. "We want our customers to feel like they can just call us and we'll take care of everything," he said.

To schedule a repair or learn more about F1 Collision's insurance coordination services, visit .

About F1 Collision

F1 Collision is a Santa Clara, CA auto body and collision repair shop established in 2011, now serving clients from its current location since December 2024. Owner Johnny Wan built the shop around a simple mission: restore every vehicle to its original factory condition while treating each client with honesty and care. F1 Collision's team brings decades of repair experience across all vehicle types, from everyday commuter cars to high-end luxury models.