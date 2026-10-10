WOS Performance Clinic Brings Integrated Osteopathic Sports Medicine To Eugene Athletes

Dr. Erin Wos now combines osteopathic manipulative treatment, regenerative therapies, and individualized recovery planning under one roof, with one physician owning every step from diagnosis through return to sport.

EUGENE, OR, October 10, 2026 - WOS Performance Clinic announced today that osteopathic manipulative treatment is now a formal component of its integrated sports medicine model in Eugene, Oregon, providing active individuals with a care pathway in which the physician who makes the diagnosis is the same clinician who delivers and oversees treatment.

Dr. Erin Wos, a board-certified Sports Medicine Physician, leads the clinic. She describes the approach this way: "I've been on both sides of an injury, as a physician and as an athlete, and what I kept noticing was how much information gets lost when care gets fragmented. My goal is to keep the whole picture in one place, because that's where the real answers are." She adds: "Athletes deserve a clinician who understands what it actually feels like to lose fitness, push through a return-to-sport timeline, and wonder whether they're making the right call."

The Problem with Fragmented Care

Most athletes navigating a musculoskeletal injury move through a familiar sequence. A physician diagnoses the problem, sends a referral, and treatment happens elsewhere, often weeks later, with a clinician working from abbreviated notes rather than direct examination. No single step in that chain is necessarily wrong. The problem is structural: the person executing the plan didn't build it, and the person who built it isn't watching it unfold.

That gap matters because musculoskeletal injuries rarely stay local. Knee pain often traces back to a load-sharing pattern that starts at the hip or foot. A stress fracture heals, but the compensation movement the athlete developed during recovery doesn't disappear on its own. Treating what's visible without evaluating what's driving it is why so many athletes recover fully, then re-injure within a season.

It's worth being direct about fit. This model is designed for functional musculoskeletal injuries, overuse conditions, and performance limitations rooted in movement dysfunction. It isn't a substitute for emergency orthopedic surgery or acute trauma care. Patients with fractures requiring surgical fixation need that intervention first. What WOS Performance Clinic addresses is what comes before, during, and after that window: the mechanical patterns that lead to injury, the recovery process, and the return to full activity. Osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT) is also most effective for functional movement restrictions. Structural injuries, including significant joint instability or nerve compromise, may require imaging-guided intervention before hands-on treatment is appropriate.

What Integrated Care Actually Looks Like

Consider a typical presentation: a cyclist develops persistent low back pain during long rides. The discomfort is in the lumbar spine, but the driver might be limited thoracic rotation, causing the lower back to absorb load the upper spine should share. An evaluation that only addresses where it hurts misses the mechanical cause entirely.

At WOS Performance Clinic, Dr. Wos performs the initial evaluation, interprets musculoskeletal ultrasound imaging when indicated, applies OMT directly in the same appointment, and determines whether regenerative treatments are the right next step. The regenerative options she works with include:

-PRP injections (platelet-rich plasma, where a concentration of the patient's own growth factors is injected into damaged tissue to support healing) -Shockwave therapy (acoustic wave pulses delivered to injured tissue to stimulate circulation and break down calcification) -MLS laser therapy (multi-wave locked system laser that uses specific light wavelengths to reduce inflammation and accelerate tissue repair)

These aren't separate tracks with separate scheduling. They're tools in a single clinical conversation, applied by the physician who conducted the evaluation and who's tracking the response over time.

Who This Serves

WOS Performance Clinic works with runners, cyclists, endurance athletes, youth athletes, recreational athletes, active professionals, and outdoor enthusiasts throughout the Eugene area. Eugene's running culture, year-round cycling infrastructure, and access to trails and terrain mean athletes here place sustained mechanical demands on their bodies year-round. Youth athletes are training at volumes that previous generations rarely reached at the same age. Master's athletes pursue performance goals that require the same level of clinical attention as those in any competitive program.

That population doesn't benefit from symptom management alone. It benefits from a clinician who asks why the injury happened and builds a plan around that answer.

About WOS Performance Clinic

WOS Performance Clinic is a sports medicine practice in Eugene, Oregon. Dr. Erin Wos, a board-certified Sports Medicine Physician, leads the clinic with a whole-person approach grounded in clinical training and personal athletic experience. The clinic offers:

-Osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT) -Musculoskeletal ultrasound evaluation -PRP injections -Shockwave therapy -MLS laser therapy -Individualized exercise programming -Injury prevention planning

If you're managing an injury, training toward a goal, or trying to understand why a problem keeps returning, schedule an evaluation to get the full picture. Visit wosperformanceclinic to request an appointment.