Publicagratis.Es Offers Free And Six-Language Press Release Publishing For Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)PublicagratisPublicaGratis offers free scheduled press release publishing and affordable multilingual options in Spanish, English, French, German, Portuguese and Arabic for businesses and professionals.

Orihuela, Spain - Oct 10, 2026 - PublicaGratis, a digital publishing platform for press releases and company news, offers businesses, entrepreneurs and communications professionals a way to publish original announcements online without a mandatory upfront publishing fee. Its service combines free scheduled publication with optional priority publishing and multilingual editions in Spanish, English, French, German, Portuguese and Arabic.

The model addresses a practical issue for smaller organizations: sharing developments relevant to their customers, partners or industry without committing to a conventional public relations campaign. Users can submit announcements about company initiatives, product or service developments, professional activities and other subjects that provide useful information to readers.

A free option for non-urgent announcements

Through the free option, contributors can submit a press release for inclusion in the standard publication queue. The estimated publication time is approximately 30 days, making it suitable for announcements that do not depend on a specific launch date.

For announcements requiring faster publication, PublicaGratis also provides an urgent option priced at €1. Under the platform's current publishing terms, paid urgent submissions are published immediately after payment confirmation and include adapted versions in six supported languages.

Communications teams and agencies that publish regularly can select a professional pack priced at €4.99 for 20 priority publications. This pack provides credits that do not expire and includes multilingual versions of each published release.

Multilingual publishing through separate public pages

A central feature of the paid publication workflow is its multilingual format. Rather than presenting all translations on one page, PublicaGratis creates separate public URLs for Spanish, English, French, German, Portuguese and Arabic editions.

This format allows companies to share language-specific versions of the same announcement with relevant audiences. It does not, however, guarantee that search engines will index each version, that particular rankings will be achieved or that a specific number of readers will access a release.

The platform is intended as a publishing channel, not as a guarantee of media coverage or search visibility.

Editorial requirements for useful company news

PublicaGratis requires original submissions of at least 500 words and a relevant featured image. Contributors select a category and provide a clear headline and structured content explaining the announcement and its context.

The editorial guidelines discourage duplicate submissions, misleading claims and articles written primarily to place promotional links. The aim is to make each published piece informative for its intended readers.

An announcement about a new service, for example, should explain who will use it, what problem it addresses and what distinguishes it from existing alternatives. A business update should identify the development and offer enough context for readers to understand its relevance.

A publishing process for businesses and independent professionals

The submission workflow guides users through the headline, category, article text, featured image and preferred publication option. Contributors can begin the process without first creating an account, with account and contact details handled during submission.

The service may be useful to small businesses maintaining a public record of developments, founders communicating project updates and agencies preparing releases for multiple clients.

Further information about the available publishing options is provided on the PublicaGratis pricing page. Organizations wishing to prepare an announcement can use the English-language press release submission form.

About PublicaGratis

PublicaGratis is a digital platform for publishing original press releases, business announcements and informational articles. Content is organized into editorial categories, and contributors can choose between free scheduled publication and paid priority options that include multilingual editions.