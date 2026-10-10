Contemporary Dental Arts In Williston, VT, Highlights Laser Therapy As Part Of A Long-Term Approach To Gum Health And Prevention

Williston, VT - October 10, 2026 - Contemporary Dental Arts is emphasizing the role of Laser Therapy in supporting long-term gum health as part of the practice's broader approach to preventive dental care. Offered during routine dental cleanings, the technology gives patients an additional way to address harmful bacteria around the gumline while supporting healthier tissue over time.

Dr. Luciana Flores, DDS, who assumed ownership of the practice earlier this year, has brought new energy and innovation to Contemporary Dental Arts while preserving its tradition of excellence. Her approach to care places prevention at the foundation of both everyday dentistry and more advanced treatment. As a cosmetic dentist in Williston, VT, Dr. Flores views healthy gums not only as an important part of oral wellness, but also as a foundation for patients considering more comprehensive cosmetic or restorative care.

"Healthy gums are the foundation of every great smile, whether a patient is here for a routine cleaning or considering dental implants in Williston, VT down the road," said Dr. Luciana Flores, DDS. "By incorporating Laser Therapy into preventive visits, we have another way to help patients protect that foundation over time. Our goal is always to look beyond a single appointment and help patients maintain their oral health for the long term."

Dr. Flores and Dr. Lauren Shanard together bring more than five decades of combined experience to the practice, with Dr. Shanard recognized as one of fewer than 50 dentists worldwide accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. That depth of expertise allows the team to connect preventive care with each patient's broader oral health goals. For someone seeking a smile makeover dentist in Williston, VT maintaining healthy gums can be an important first step toward comprehensive and lasting results.

The same personalized philosophy extends beyond preventive and cosmetic dentistry. Contemporary Dental Arts also provides TMJ treatment in Williston, VT for patients experiencing jaw discomfort, allowing the practice to consider multiple aspects of a patient's oral health rather than treating each concern in isolation.

By integrating preventive technology such as Laser Therapy with restorative, cosmetic, and therapeutic services, Contemporary Dental Arts aims to help patients protect their oral health today while planning confidently for their future dental needs.

To learn more about Laser Therapy or to schedule a cleaning, patients are encouraged to visit Contemporary Dental Arts online or call the friendly front-office team to book an appointment today.

About Contemporary Dental Arts

Contemporary Dental Arts has proudly served the Williston community for more than 25 years, offering everything from preventive care to cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and therapeutic facial treatments. Now under the ownership of Dr. Luciana Flores, DDS, the practice combines advanced technology with a personalized approach to help patients look, feel, and smile with confidence.