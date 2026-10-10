Contractorsites Launches Free Website Audit Tool For Tradesmen And Contractors

MENAFN - GetNews) Contractorsites introduces a free website audit tool designed for tradesmen and contractors. The tool evaluates key performance metrics to help businesses improve their online presence and attract more clients.

New Audit Tool Addresses Common Website Issues in the Trades

Augusta, United States - Oct 10, 2026 - Contractorsites, a provider of professional websites for tradesmen and contractors, announced on Tuesday the launch of a free website audit tool aimed at helping remodelers, roofers, plumbers, HVAC technicians, handymen, and landscapers assess the effectiveness of their online presence. The tool, available immediately, analyzes websites across multiple criteria including mobile responsiveness, loading speed, search engine optimization, and lead generation capabilities. According to the company, the audit is designed to answer a critical question for trade businesses: is your website helping or hindering your business? Try the free tool.

The announcement comes as more consumers turn to the internet to find local service providers. Industry data indicates that a significant percentage of homeowners search online before hiring a contractor, making a functional website essential for capturing new business. However, many trade professionals operate with outdated or poorly optimized sites that fail to convert visitors into customers.

How the Audit Tool Works

The free audit tool evaluates a website's performance in several key areas. It checks for mobile friendliness, as a growing number of users access the internet via smartphones. It also measures page load times, since slow sites can lead to high bounce rates. Additionally, the tool assesses basic SEO factors such as meta tags, headings, and keyword usage, which affect a site's visibility in search engine results. Finally, it reviews lead generation elements, including contact forms, call-to-action buttons, and click-to-call functionality.

After running the audit, users receive a detailed report with actionable recommendations. The report highlights specific issues and provides guidance on how to address them. Contractorsites notes that the tool is not a sales pitch but a diagnostic resource intended to educate trade professionals about their website's strengths and weaknesses. See it work.

Industry Context and Need

For many small trade businesses, a website is often an afterthought. Owners may rely on word-of-mouth referrals or directory listings, neglecting their own digital storefront. Yet, as competition increases, a professional website can differentiate a business and build trust with potential clients. A poorly designed site, on the other hand, can damage credibility and drive prospects to competitors.

Contractorsites specializes in building websites tailored to the trades. The company's offerings include mobile-optimized designs, lead capture forms, and integration with scheduling and payment systems. The new audit tool complements these services by providing an entry point for businesses to understand their current standing and identify areas for improvement.

Availability and Access

The free website audit tool is available now at the Contractorsites website. Users can enter their website URL and receive a comprehensive report within minutes. No registration or payment is required. The company encourages tradesmen and contractors to use the tool regularly to monitor their site's performance and stay ahead of industry trends.

For more information or to run a free audit, visit the Contractorsites website.

About Contractorsites

Contractorsites provides professional website design and digital marketing services for tradesmen and contractors, including roofers, plumbers, handymen, HVAC specialists, and landscapers. The company focuses on creating websites that generate leads and help small businesses grow. Founded with the goal of bringing high-quality web solutions to the trades, Contractorsites offers a range of services from custom design to ongoing maintenance and support.