Asten Launches Custom Dog Harnesses Made To Measure For Style And Fit

MENAFN - GetNews)Asten custom dog harnesses and leads, handmade to each dog's individual measurements and designed to combine everyday function with a fashion-led aesthetic. Asten, a new design-led dog accessories brand, has launched a collection of custom dog harnesses and matching accessories made to individual dog measurements. The range includes made-to-measure harnesses, collars, leads and dog jewellery handmade in premium leather, BioThane or rope, with more than 80 colours.

Riga, Latvia - Oct 10, 2026 - Asten launches custom dog made-to-measure harnesses with style and fit as key priorities.

Design-led dog accessories brand Asten introduces custom dog harnesses, leads and necklaces handmade to individual measurements in premium leather and BioThane, with more than 80 colour options.

Asten, a new design-led dog accessories brand, has launched a collection of custom dog harnesses and matching accessories created around a simple idea: dog owners should not have to choose between proper fit and good design.

Each Asten harness is made to the individual dog's measurements rather than relying solely on standardised S, M and L sizing. The collection includes made-to-measure dog harnesses and collars, matching leads, hands-free leads and dog jewellery, all handmade using premium leather, BioThane or rope.

Customers can choose from more than 80 colours, including pastels, natural shades and animal prints, allowing each set to be adapted not only to the dog but also to the owner's personal style.

Why custom dog harnesses need more than standard sizing

Dogs with similar chest measurements can still have very different proportions through the neck, shoulders and ribcage. A harness can therefore technically fall within the correct size range while still fitting poorly elsewhere.

Asten was created after its founders repeatedly encountered this problem while shopping for their own dogs.

The products they found tended to fall into two distinct categories: functional harnesses designed primarily around practicality, and visually appealing options that often prioritised appearance over fit and everyday usability.

“We kept finding products that solved one side of the problem but not the other,” says Asten founder Natasha Doroshenko.“The pieces we liked aesthetically often weren't the ones we wanted our dogs wearing every day, while the practical options rarely felt like something we would actually be excited to buy.”

Asten was developed to bring those two priorities together.

Made-to-measure dog harnesses with adjustability built in

Every Asten harness is handmade around the dog's individual measurements and includes adjustable elements so the final fit can be fine-tuned over time.

This combination of made-to-measure construction and adjustability is intended to accommodate differences in body proportions while allowing for natural changes in coat, weight and age.

The same approach extends beyond fit. Customers can choose the width, material, colour and hardware of their set, creating a piece designed specifically for the dog who will wear it.

“Your dog shouldn't have to be made to fit a size,” Doroshenko says.“We start with the individual dog and build from there.”

Leather dog harnesses designed with style in mind

Asten's leather dog harnesses are made by hand using premium leather, while BioThane options offer a practical alternative for everyday use.

Across both materials, the visual direction remains the same: dog gear designed to feel closer to a fashion or lifestyle purchase than traditional pet equipment.

The colour range spans soft neutrals and natural leather tones through to lilac, pink, yellow and animal print, allowing owners to coordinate their dog's accessories with their own wardrobe or simply choose something that suits the dog's personality.

Matching leads and hands-free leads can be added to create a complete set, while handmade dog necklaces offer a more decorative option.

“You can match your dog to your favourite jacket, your shoes or your bag if you want to,” Doroshenko says.“There's no reason dog accessories have to sit outside the rest of your aesthetic.”

Dog accessories designed for owners who care about aesthetics

The brand is aimed at owners who see their dog as part of their everyday lifestyle and want the products they buy for them to reflect the same level of consideration they apply to fashion, interiors and other purchases.

Asten's broader ambition is to challenge the idea that functional dog gear has to look technical, sporty or generic.

Beautiful should not mean badly fitted, and a good fit should not mean compromising on style.

“Asten is for owners who care about aesthetics just as much as comfort,” Doroshenko says.“Dogs are part of our lives, our homes and often our personal style. The things we buy for them should feel like they belong there too.”

Asten's custom dog harnesses, leads, hands-free leads and dog jewellery are available at asten.

About Asten

Asten is a design-led dog accessories brand creating custom dog harnesses, leads and accessories by hand. Each piece is made around the individual dog's measurements using premium leather or BioThane, with more than 80 colour options available.

The brand combines made-to-measure construction, adjustability and a fashion-led approach to dog accessories, with a collection that includes harnesses, matching leads, hands-free leads and handmade dog jewellery.

Website: asten

Instagram: @asten

Press enquiries: Natasha Doroshenko