Fiona Charles Introduces Lonely Little Dingo, A Moving Children's Story Of Survival, Courage And Hope

An emotionally resonant illustrated story follows one vulnerable young dingo as he searches for safety and finds the courage to keep moving forward.

Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia – October 10, 2026-Author Fiona Charles invites young readers and families into an emotional journey of vulnerability, courage and hope with her illustrated children's book, Lonely Little Dingo.

Set beneath the Australian sky, the story begins as Little Dingo opens his eyes beneath the flickering Southern Cross. But his earliest experiences are far from peaceful. Surrounded by too many wild dogs in a crowded den, the young pup faces growling, snapping, biting, hunger and uncertainty over who will care for him.

As he grows older and braver, Little Dingo begins venturing beyond the disorder of the den. Outside, he discovers fresh air, calm surroundings and the confidence to explore farther from the only home he has known.

Then everything changes.

A sudden trap leaves Little Dingo badly injured and unable to escape. Hungry, exhausted and weak, he can do little but wait. Rescue eventually comes when unfamiliar hands carry him to a clean new environment where he receives food, treatment and care. Yet physical recovery does not immediately erase his fear. The young dingo remains cautious and defensive, struggling to trust the unfamiliar people around him.

Through Little Dingo's experience, Charles presents young readers with themes that extend beyond the Australian wilderness. The story gently explores loneliness, uncertainty, painful memories, resilience and the complicated process of moving forward after difficult experiences.

Even after healing, Little Dingo remembers the growling and biting of his former den. His sadness and anger remain, along with his longing for the fractured family he left behind.

Rather than offering an unrealistically simple resolution, Lonely Little Dingo closes with uncertainty and hope. Released and left to survive on his own, Little Dingo finds himself once more beneath the familiar Southern Cross. He does not know exactly where life will take him, but he continues walking forward, accompanied by hope.

Charles brings a strong connection to children to her storytelling. A mother, grandmother and sports coach, she works with children daily and is passionate about their success and well-being. She lives with her husband in sunny Queensland, Australia.

Lonely Little Dingo is available now on Amazon.

Book Link:

About the Author

Fiona Charles is a mother of four adult children and two adult stepsons, with a growing extended family that includes daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Based in Queensland, Australia, she works with children and has coached AFL, rugby league and touch football. Her passion for the success and well-being of children informs the compassionate heart of Lonely Little Dingo.

Book Name: Lonely Little Dingo

Author Name: Fiona Charles

ISBN Number: 979-8953260770

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here