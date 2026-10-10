Lonely Little Dingo Uses An Australian Wildlife Story To Explore Fear, Healing And The Need For Hope

Fiona Charles delivers an illustrated children's story that encourages meaningful conversations about difficult emotions, trust and resilience.

Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia – October 10, 2026-What happens when a young animal learns from the beginning that the world may not always feel safe?

In Lonely Little Dingo, author Fiona Charles approaches that question through the emotional journey of a young dingo whose earliest experiences are shaped by uncertainty, neglect, fear and loneliness.

Little Dingo enters the world beneath the Southern Cross in a crowded den filled with other wild dogs. Instead of finding consistent comfort and security, he encounters growls, snapping teeth, painful bites, dismissal and hunger.

Those opening scenes establish the emotional heart of Charles's story: a small and vulnerable creature trying to understand where he belongs.

As Little Dingo matures, exploring the world beyond the den provides a brief sense of calm. He grows more confident with every journey away from the chaos, discovering an environment that feels quieter and less threatening.

But his growing independence brings a new danger when a trap catches his hind leg. Unable to run or move, the injured pup becomes hungry, weary and weak before being carried away by unfamiliar hands.

The rescue marks an important transition but not an immediate emotional transformation.

Although Little Dingo begins to heal physically, receiving food and care in his new surroundings, he greets his carers with fear and aggression. He tears apart his bed, strikes at his cage and remains constantly cautious.

That distinction gives Lonely Little Dingo an added layer for parents, caregivers and educators who may wish to discuss how frightening experiences can continue affecting behavior even after immediate danger has passed. Little Dingo remembers the disorder of his previous home, including the biting and growling and those memories continue to bring sadness and anger.

Charles ultimately leaves readers with a message rooted in perseverance rather than certainty. At the end of the story, Little Dingo is once again outside beneath the Southern Cross. His future remains unknown, yet he walks forward with hope as his companion.

The theme is especially meaningful given Charles's own connection to children. Living in Queensland, Australia, she works with children daily and is passionate about their well-being and success. She has also coached AFL, rugby league and touch football.

With expressive illustrations and an emotionally driven narrative, Lonely Little Dingo offers families a story that can be enjoyed as an animal adventure while also opening conversations about fear, belonging, recovery, resilience and hope.

Lonely Little Dingo is available now on Amazon.

Book Link:

About Fiona Charles

Fiona Charles lives in sunny Queensland, Australia, with her husband of more than 25 years. Her large family includes four adult children, two adult stepsons, two daughters-in-law and five grandchildren as described in the book's author biography. Her professional and coaching experiences reflect her longstanding passion for helping children succeed and thrive.

Book Name: Lonely Little Dingo

Author Name: Fiona Charles

ISBN Number: 979-8953260770

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here