Alamogordo, NM - October 10, 2026 - It's not unusual for a local business to build a loyal customer base within its own community, but Advanced Septic Pros has found its reputation extending well beyond Otero County, including calls from homeowners in Texas who specifically sought the company out for their second-home properties.

Founded in 2017 by John Ferdetta, Past President and a current board member of the National Association of Wastewater Technicians (NAWT), Advanced Septic Pros has grown into a full-service provider of septic services in Alamogordo, NM, handling everything from installation to long-term system care. "We have a number of clients from Texas who bought property here and specifically wanted to work with us," Ferdetta said. "That kind of trust means a lot, especially from clients managing a property from out of state."

Part of that trust comes from the thoroughness of the company's septic inspection in Alamogordo, NM process, which draws on Ferdetta's engineering background from IBM and Lockheed Martin to evaluate a system's condition with precision rather than guesswork. Man installations are also documented with drone photography, a practice the company believes remains unique among local providers and one that gives out-of-state owners a clear visual record of work completed on a property they may not visit often.

For homeowners who already have a system in place, Advanced Septic Pros continues to provide reliable septic pumping services in Alamogordo, NM, helping prevent the kind of backups and drain field damage that tend to surface at the worst possible time. The company's technicians receive ongoing education through NAWT classes and attend the annual WWETT Show, the world's largest trade event for wastewater and environmental services, to keep pace with new equipment and methods.

Advanced Septic Pros also supports local businesses through its commercial septic service in Alamogordo, NM, backed by a full plumbing license and a growing lineup of aerobic treatment options, including Delta, BioMicrobics, FujiClean, and Norweco systems. To schedule service, request an estimate, or ask about options for out-of-state property owners, visit .

About Advanced Septic Pros

Advanced Septic Pros is a full-service septic company based in Alamogordo, NM, founded in 2017 by John Ferdetta, a licensed contractor with an engineering background from IBM and Lockheed Martin. The company installs and maintains a broad range of septic and aerobic treatment systems, including Infiltrator, Delta, BioMicrobics, FujiClean, and Norweco, and holds a full plumbing license in addition to its septic license. Advanced Septic Pros is committed to bringing new technologies and industry best practices to Otero County, documenting man installations with drone photography.