New Book Workout For Your Zodiac Sign Blends Astrology And Fitness For A More Personalized Approach To Exercise

Shawn Cole, PTA, combines decades of fitness experience with modern astrology to explore how each zodiac sign may approach training, motivation, recovery, nutrition and more.

Rochester Hills, Michigan – October 10, 2026 - What if the secret to creating a workout routine you actually enjoy could be written in the stars? In Workout for Your Zodiac Sign: An Astrological Inspired Fitness Book, author Shawn Cole, PTA brings together fitness, personality and astrology in an unconventional guide designed to help readers look at exercise from an entirely different perspective.

Rather than offering a single fitness formula for everyone, Cole organizes the book around all twelve zodiac signs, from Aries through Pisces. Each chapter explores how the personality traits traditionally associated with a particular sign may influence everything from preferred workout environments and training partners to weight training, cardio, stretching, nutrition, recovery, motivation, clothing choices and injury awareness. Each sign also receives a sample workout and a scenario illustrating what a zodiac-inspired fitness day could look like.

The result is a fitness book that aims to make exercise feel more personal, engaging and entertaining. A high-energy Aries, for example, is presented as someone who may thrive on movement, competition, variety and structured circuit-style training, while the book approaches other signs according to their own astrological characteristics and tendencies.

Cole brings an extensive fitness background to the concept. According to his author biography, he has spent more than 30 years as a multi-certified personal trainer and gym owner, working with clients from a wide range of backgrounds and fitness levels. He also describes himself as a longtime observer and student of zodiac behavior, drawing on years of interactions with clients and patients while developing the book's astrological approach to exercise.

“Fitness is deeply personal and people respond differently to motivation, structure, environment and movement,” the book's concept suggests. By combining those differences with the recognizable characteristics associated with the zodiac, Workout for Your Zodiac Sign gives readers a playful framework for examining what might make them more enthusiastic about staying active.

Beyond exercise selection, the book takes a lifestyle-oriented approach. Readers can explore sign-specific discussions of workout partnerships, recovery habits, eating patterns, motivation, clothing and potential training challenges. Cole also incorporates zodiac-associated body regions, elements, colors, symbols and compatibility into the broader astrological framework of the book.

The book has also been named a 2025 Literary Global Book Awards Finalist in the Health-Fitness and Diet category.

While the book offers exercise and wellness ideas, Cole clearly states that its content is intended for educational and entertainment purposes and is not medical advice. Readers, particularly those with existing injuries or medical conditions, are encouraged to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning a new exercise program.

Whether readers are fiery Aries, practical Virgos, adventurous Sagittarians, unconventional Aquarians, dreamy Pisces or simply curious about the relationship between astrology and fitness, Workout for Your Zodiac Sign offers an imaginative invitation to rethink how they approach movement.

About the Author

Shawn Cole, PTA, is a multi-certified personal trainer and longtime fitness professional based in Roselle, New Jersey. His background combines fitness training, rehabilitation-focused work and an interest in modern astrology. Over the course of his career, he has worked with people from a broad range of ages, professions, abilities and fitness levels. Workout for Your Zodiac Sign reflects his interest in viewing health and physical movement through a creative and unconventional lens.

Book Information

Title: Workout for Your Zodiac Sign: An Astrological Inspired Fitness Book

Author: Shawn Cole, PTA

Genre: Health & Fitness / Astrology / Wellness

Availability: Published and available on Amazon

Amazon:

Author Website:

About the Book

Workout for Your Zodiac Sign: An Astrological Inspired Fitness Book combines traditional zodiac characteristics with practical fitness topics to create individualized workout concepts for all twelve astrological signs. Covering training environments, workout partnerships, strength training, cardio, stretching, nutrition, recovery, motivation, clothing, injury considerations, sample routines and lifestyle scenarios, the book presents fitness through an entertaining astrological lens.