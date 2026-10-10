Children's Dinosaur Story Presents Shyness As Compatible With Bravery, Empathy, And Meaningful Friendship

Oakham, Rutland, United Kingdom - October 10, 2026

A children's story book about quiet bravery and friendship. Daisy the Shy Little Dinosaur is a tale of a young triceratops who learns to overcome her shyness to help another dinosaur in need. It's refreshing to see a story where bravery and fear don't exist on opposite ends of a spectrum. In Daisy's case, one can exist without the other.

Daisy likes to sit in the ferns and draw pictures in the dirt while other little dinosaurs play games and practice their roars. She is happy to do that, but all that changes when she sees a little baby T-Rex that's stuck in some mud trying to get after a butterfly. Daisy may be little, but she has some big resolve, and she is willing to help out this little guy who needs her assistance.

The rescue becomes the story's climax and gives it its resolution. After rescuing from the T-Rex, Daisy realizes that she is not so weak and helpless as she thought. She and the rescued person became good friends. The message of the story is about empathy, self-confidence, and friendship, which implies that a naturally timid personality is not a problem.



Presents courage as action taken even when fear is still present.

Portrays shyness as a personality trait that can coexist with strength.

Uses a simple rescue story to introduce empathy and helping others.

Shows friendship developing through kindness, trust, and shared experience. Combines a dinosaur adventure with an accessible message about growing confidence.

By placing an emotionally familiar experience within a whimsical prehistorical context, Daisy the Shy Little Dinosaur provides children and families with a story which may lead to discussions regarding confidence, friendship, and varied manifestations of bravery.

WHY THIS BOOK?

Daisy the Shy Little Dinosaur offers young readers a gentle and relatable way to understand that being shy does not mean being weak or incapable. Through Daisy's decision to help a frightened baby T-Rex even while feeling scared herself, the story shows that courage can appear in quiet moments of kindness, empathy, and action. Its friendship-centered message encourages children to recognize their own strengths, care for others, and build confidence at their own pace, making the story especially meaningful for families looking to open conversations about shyness, bravery, and positive social connection.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Creating a children's book is something I have always wanted to do. I loved making up stories for the children, and now having retired early have finally put pen to paper - for the grandchildren (Amelia, Millie, Ollie and Thea).

BOOK INFORMATION:

Book Name: Daisy the Shy Little Dinosaur

Author Name: Nanny Sharon

ISBN Number: 979-8952851115