Buffalo Pastor's New Book Maps Biblical Geography Onto Western New York To Teach Prayer

Buffalo, New York, USA – October 10, 2026-In Lord, Teach Me How To Pray, Andrae E. Kamoche teaches us about prayer through his experience teaching others at Rehoboth House of Prayer in Buffalo, New York. The book continues the series of teachings he has given since 2021.

The lessons focus on analyzing The Lord's Prayer and the prayers of representatives from both the Old and New Testaments, as well as how these teachings may apply to modern readers.

A distinctive feature of this work is the use of local geography as a tool for instruction; the author draws comparisons between the biblical regions of the Book of Lamentations - Israel, Judah, Jerusalem, and Mount Zion - and the current Western New York, referring to Buffalo's East Side, where the church is located, as ancient Jerusalem. It also examines the structure of Jacob's prayer in Genesis and Elijah's confrontation with the prophets of Baal in the Gospels, in relation to the Lord's Prayer. The study is aimed at a readership already familiar with the faith, and it uses references from Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic sources and the King James Version to explore how scripture organizes prayer.

The study is aimed at a readership that is already familiar with the faith, and it uses references from Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic sources and the King James Version to explore how prayer is organized in scripture.

WHY THIS BOOK MATTERS:



Applies the six components of Jacob's prayer in Genesis 32 as a structural parallel to the Lord's Prayer

Maps the geography of the Book of Lamentations onto the American Northeast, likening ancient Jerusalem to Buffalo's East Side

Revisits Elijah's confrontation with the prophets of Baal on Mount Carmel as a study in sustained, unified prayer

Draws on Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic reference sources to examine the original language of biblical prayer Written for readers already grounded in their faith who want to deepen personal practice and teach prayer to others

For congregations and prayer ministries seeking a study rooted in both scripture and local context, the book offers a framework built from years of teaching in a Western New York pulpit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

The author, pastor at Rehoboth House of Prayer, alongside his wife, Sharifah, plays a crucial role in helping their congregation understand prayer's transformative power. Over the last three years, he has dedicated himself to teaching about salvation, baptism, prayer, and the Kingdom of God, which also includes exploring God's power, characteristics, principles, and promises. Their leadership cultivates a deep connection with God, opening the door to blessings and miracles in the lives of those who attend. Numerous stories from the church and the surrounding communities illustrate the impact of their devotions. Through their teachings, the pastors empower and strengthen their congregation, boosting their confidence in prayer.

Book Name: Lord, Teach Me How to Pray: (Revised Edition)

Author Name: Andrae e. kamoche

ISBN Number: ‎ 979-8951966155

Kindle Version: Click Here