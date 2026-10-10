Chef Linda Isaacs Launches Barley Mule With Debut Cookbook, Twisted With Bourbon

Sandgap, Kentucky, USA – October 10, 2026 - Having had more than three decades of experience in the kitchen as both a culinary master and a creator at the crossroads between the traditional Appalachians and the foodie world that uses bourbon, Chef Linda Isaacs, who lives in Kentucky, created her culinary brand called Barley Mule with the publication of her second cookbook entitled Twisted With Bourbon.

This book, inspired by Chef Isaacs' Appalachian background and her unique way of cooking with bourbon - a process perfected over years working as a private chef and in New York City on the channel called Eat This TV Network, episode Pies for a Purpose. - The Experience starts with cocktails and ends with desserts. All dishes in the book are based on the principle that Bourbon is much more than just another ingredient, but a storyteller.

At the heart of the book is a Chef Isaacs' collaboration with 1620 Bourbon, a family-run Kentucky distillery she met at a Bourbon festival. Their spirits - 1620 Bourbon and 1620 Appalachian Vodka - figure into the recipes, and the book includes a chapter on how each spirit behaves in cooking: how Bourbon caramelizes and deepens flavor, and how vodka brightens and clarifies a dish. A chapter of cocktails, developed alongside bartender Leann Meade, and a four-course tasting menu for Bourbon Trail travelers wrap it up.

KEY FEATURES:



Debuts Chef Linda Isaacs' Barley Mule culinary platform, built around her Appalachian, Bourbon-forward approach to cooking

Presents recipes spanning appetizers through dessert, grounded in Appalachian ingredients, seasonal produce, and hospitality traditions

Explains the cooking techniques behind Bourbon and vodka, from glazing to brightening

Includes a full chapter of cocktails developed with 1620 Bourbon's bartender, Leann Meade

Features a four-course tasting menu designed for Bourbon Trail travelers, created in partnership with 1620 Bourbon Shares the story of Chef Isaacs' partnership with 1620 Bourbon, a family-run Kentucky distillery

"Cooking with bourbon has always been a way for me to tell the story of home," said Chef Isaacs. "Twisted With Bourbon is where Barley Mule begins, and I hope it will bring readers to their own table with good food, good friends and a touch of Kentucky in every dish."

Twisted With Bourbon is a book for foodies, connoisseurs of bourbon, and those who want to explore America's culture and flavor from the heart of Kentucky, and it is the first offering from Barley Mule.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Growing up in Southern Tennessee, I learned early that feeding others is a gift. From community church picnics to bonfire roasts, food was always a way to bring people together. As a young adult, I refined my cooking skills while honoring the Appalachian culture that shaped me. Through serving friends, family, and U.S. Veterans all across the globe, I came to understand the gift God gave me. Today, I am blessed to share meaningful dishes with others and partner with 1620 Bourbon to create not just a meal, but a memorable food experience. Barley Mule became my focus on creating unique Bourbon cuisine that left people speechless.

Available On Amazon:

Book Name: Twisted With Bourbon

Author Name: Linda Isaacs

ISBN Number: 979-8953260282

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here