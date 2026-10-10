Deborah Wales Unveils The Inheritance, A Haunting New Novel Of Family Secrets, Forbidden History And A Legacy That Refuses To Stay Buried

The Inheritance blends gothic atmosphere, supernatural suspense, romance and centuries-old mystery in a story where inheriting the past may come at a devastating price.

Connecticut, USA – October 10, 2026 - Author Deborah Wales invites readers into a world of ancestral secrets, unexplained forces and dangerous legacies in her forthcoming novel, The Inheritance.

Set against the imposing backdrop of an old English Hall, The Inheritance reaches from the violent secrets of the sixteenth century into the present day, where the past begins exerting an increasingly powerful influence over those who inherit it.

At the heart of the story is April Lawson, a young woman returning to life beyond university and trying to determine what comes next. Home, however, is no ordinary place. The magnificent family Hall has fifty-two rooms and 365 windows and generations of whispered stories claim that the house is haunted or even cursed.

April initially has more immediate concerns: finding work, navigating friendships, living with her formidable grandmother Margaret and deciding what she wants from her future. But her discovery of an extraordinary family pendant bearing the De-Ver coat of arms reconnects her with a history that has been passed from one generation to another. What begins as fascination soon opens the door to questions her family would rather leave unanswered. The pendant has crossed generations of the family and April learns that it carries far more emotional significance than she first realizes.

Then tragedy strikes.

As disturbing coincidences accumulate around the pendant and the Hall, April is forced to confront stories she once regarded as superstition. According to family history, women connected to the De-Ver line have repeatedly met mysterious ends, while stories of restless spirits and an unresolved injustice stretch back centuries.

Complicating April's world further are the people closest to her. Ben Hutton, her lifelong friend, knows more about the dark reputation of the Hall than April initially realizes. Meanwhile, the arrival of Alex Keningston, a charismatic distant relative from America, creates new possibilities and new tensions. As affection, jealousy, ambition and secrecy collide, April increasingly finds herself caught between what she wants to believe and what the history surrounding her appears determined to prove.

With its sprawling ancestral home, hidden motives, generational trauma and supernatural menace, The Inheritance asks a chilling question:

What if the most dangerous thing a family could leave you was not its fortune but its past?

The novel draws additional atmosphere from Wales's own fascination with history and the unexplained. In her acknowledgements, Wales reveals that the fictional Hall was inspired by an actual Hall she explored as a child, although its name and family have been changed for the story. Even more intriguingly, the pendant central to the novel was inspired by a real pendant Wales discovered in a charity shop, an object whose own origins remain mysterious.

That connection between the tangible and the unexplained gives The Inheritance an unusual foundation: a fictional family saga born from real places, real objects and the author's enduring fascination with whether unseen worlds might exist alongside our own.

Rich in family intrigue and escalating suspense, the novel explores inheritance, love, betrayal, grief, obsession, power, family loyalty and the consequences of secrets carried across generations. Its extensive story unfolds across more than one hundred chapters, allowing relationships and mysteries to evolve toward an ending that leaves the shadow of the Hall lingering long after the final page. The manuscript contains 107 chapters before its concluding months-later sequence.

About Deborah Wales

Deborah Wales studied at The Open University, where she earned a Diploma in Creative Writing. Her fascination with both the past and the present is reflected throughout The Inheritance. She lives in England with her husband, two dogs and her cat.

The Inheritance by Deborah Wales is Available On Amazon:

Book Name: THE INHERITANCE

Author Name: Deborah Wales

ISBN Number: 979-8952851252

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Paperback Version: Click Here