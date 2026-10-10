How Much Does It Cost To Rent An ATV, UTV, Dirt Bike, Snowmobile Or Jet Ski In Twin Falls, ID?

MENAFN - GetNews)"“We want people to experience everything Southern Idaho has to offer without the expense and responsibility of owning recreational equipment. Whether someone wants a few hours on an ATV, a family UTV adventure or a day on the water, our goal is to make renting easy, affordable and exciting with dependable equipment and flexible rental options.”"Powersports rental costs in Twin Falls, ID vary by equipment type, rental duration, model and optional services. Idaho Xtreme Rentals offers ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes, snowmobiles and jet skis with flexible hourly, half-day and full-day rental options, giving Southern Idaho residents and visitors affordable ways to enjoy outdoor adventures without purchasing expensive recreational equipment.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - October 10, 2026 - From exploring Southern Idaho's rugged trails to enjoying a day on the water, powersports rentals provide exciting outdoor experiences without the expense of purchasing, maintaining and storing recreational vehicles.

One of the most common questions from customers planning an adventure is: How much does it cost to rent an ATV, UTV, dirt bike or jet ski in Twin Falls, ID?

According to Idaho Xtreme Rentals, rental prices depend on the vehicle selected, rental duration, passenger capacity and optional services such as equipment delivery or guided tours.

The company's advertised rental options include ATV rentals starting at $300 for four hours, UTV rentals starting at $150 for one hour, dirt bike rentals starting at $75 for one hour and jet ski rentals starting at $200 for one hour.

These examples are based on individual vehicle listings, and customers should confirm current pricing and availability when reserving.

“We want people to experience everything Southern Idaho has to offer without the expense and responsibility of owning recreational equipment. Whether someone wants a few hours on an ATV, a family UTV adventure or a day on the water, our goal is to make renting easy, affordable and exciting with dependable equipment and flexible rental options.” - Idaho Xtreme Rentals

How Much Does It Cost to Rent an ATV in Twin Falls?

ATVs provide an exciting way to explore off-road terrain while enjoying the freedom of a single-rider-style recreational vehicle.

Idaho Xtreme Rentals offers the Polaris Sportsman 850 ATV, designed for recreational trail riding and outdoor exploration.

Currently advertised rental rates include:



4-hour rental: $300

6-hour rental: $450 Full-day rental: $375

Because published duration-based rates are not consistently ordered, customers should verify the applicable price before booking.

ATV rentals are an attractive option for individuals who want to experience Southern Idaho's off-road recreation without investing in their own machine.

How Much Does It Cost to Rent a UTV or Side-by-Side?

UTVs are popular for families, friends and groups who want to share an off-road experience.

Unlike traditional ATVs, side-by-sides offer multiple seats, making them convenient for group adventures.

Idaho Xtreme Rentals offers several UTV models, including Can-Am Maverick and Polaris RZR vehicles.

Advertised examples include:

Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo - Two-Seater



1 hour: $150

4 hours: $400 8 hours: $720

Can-Am Maverick Max Turbo RR - Four-Seater



1 hour: $200

4 hours: $500 8 hours: $900

Pricing depends on the specific machine and rental duration.

For groups, a multi-passenger UTV can provide a convenient way to experience an outdoor adventure together.

How Much Does It Cost to Rent a Dirt Bike?

Dirt bike rentals provide a different off-road experience for riders who prefer exploring on two wheels.

Idaho Xtreme Rentals offers off-road motorcycles, including the Kawasaki KLX 230R S and Yamaha WR250 models.

The Kawasaki KLX 230R S currently advertises:



1 hour: $75

4 hours: $250 6 hours: $375

The Yamaha WR250 advertises a one-hour rental for $95.

Dirt bikes can be an excellent option for riders interested in developing off-road skills or experiencing Southern Idaho's designated riding areas.

Riders should choose equipment appropriate for their abilities and follow applicable trail regulations.

How Much Does It Cost to Rent a Jet Ski in Twin Falls?

Jet ski rentals provide an exciting way to enjoy Southern Idaho's waterways during suitable weather conditions.

Idaho Xtreme Rentals offers Sea-Doo personal watercraft, including the GTR 230 and Wake Pro 230.

Advertised Sea-Doo GTR 230 rental rates include:



1 hour: $200

2 hours: $375 4 hours: $450

The Sea-Doo Wake Pro 230 advertises a one-hour rental for $220.

Both models accommodate up to three riders, subject to capacity and safety requirements.

Life jackets are included with jet ski rentals, making it easier for customers to prepare for a day on the water.

What Factors Affect Powersports Rental Prices?

Several factors determine the final rental cost.

Vehicle type: ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes and jet skis have different operating and maintenance requirements.

Rental duration: Customers can choose shorter experiences or extended adventures depending on available rental packages.

Equipment model: Premium and high-performance machines may cost more than standard recreational models.

Passenger capacity: Larger UTVs accommodate more riders and may offer better value for groups.

Optional delivery: Customers can arrange equipment delivery and retrieval instead of transporting rentals themselves.

Guided experiences: Select equipment offers guided tours for customers who prefer a more structured adventure.

Comparing equipment and rental durations helps customers select an experience that fits their budget.

Are There Additional Rental Fees?

Idaho Xtreme Rentals advertises optional equipment delivery and pickup within approximately 50 miles of Twin Falls for $150.

Customers may also pick up equipment directly from the company's Twin Falls location without a pickup charge.

Additional costs may apply for optional equipment, guided experiences or other selected services.

Customers should review the complete reservation details before booking.

Do I Need Previous Powersports Experience?

Not necessarily.

Idaho Xtreme Rentals offers beginner-friendly options and provides basic equipment orientation and safety briefings.

However, some high-performance machines are intended for experienced riders.

Most operators must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license, while certain premium vehicles have additional requirements.

Customers should verify age restrictions, riding experience recommendations and safety equipment requirements for their selected rental.

Why Rent Instead of Buying Powersports Equipment?

Purchasing recreational equipment involves expenses beyond the initial purchase price.

Owners must consider maintenance, storage, transportation, insurance and repairs.

Renting allows customers to enjoy an ATV, UTV, dirt bike or jet ski without making a long-term financial commitment.

It also provides opportunities to try different equipment before deciding whether ownership is right for them.

For visitors exploring Southern Idaho, rentals eliminate the need to transport personal powersports vehicles from home.

Reserve Your Southern Idaho Adventure With Idaho Xtreme Rentals

Whether planning an off-road adventure, family outing or day on the water, Idaho Xtreme Rentals offers equipment and rental durations designed for different budgets and experience levels.

Advance reservations are recommended, particularly during weekends, holidays and peak recreation seasons.

For ATV, UTV, dirt bike, snowmobiles and jet ski rentals in Twin Falls, ID, contact Idaho Xtreme Rentals to compare available equipment, confirm current pricing and reserve your next outdoor adventure.

About Idaho Xtreme Rentals

Idaho Xtreme Rentals is a locally operated powersports rental company based in Twin Falls, Idaho, providing ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes, jet skis, utility trailers and seasonal outdoor experiences for customers exploring Southern Idaho. The company focuses on making outdoor recreation simple and accessible through quality rental equipment, convenient online booking, safety-focused customer support, optional delivery and rental options for both first-time and experienced riders. Idaho Xtreme Rentals' mission is to help customers experience more of Idaho's trails, waterways and outdoor destinations by providing a convenient, dependable and exciting way to rent the adventure.