MENAFN - GetNews) "“One of the most important things a customer can do before selling an unwanted vehicle is make sure the title is available and ownership information is correct. Having the proper paperwork ready helps prevent unnecessary delays and makes the entire cash-for-cars process easier. Our goal is to offer customers a fair price for their vehicles while making the selling process as convenient and straightforward as possible.”"Selling an unwanted, damaged or non-running vehicle for cash in Boise, Idaho generally requires proof of legal ownership through a properly assigned vehicle title. Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle, an established Boise auto salvage and recycling company, explains Idaho's vehicle title requirements, what to do if a title is missing and how to prepare for a convenient cash-for-cars transaction.

BOISE, Idaho - October 10, 2026 - Selling an unwanted vehicle can be an excellent way to earn extra cash while freeing up valuable driveway, garage or parking space. However, before accepting an offer, vehicle owners should understand an important legal requirement: Is a vehicle title needed to sell a car for cash in Boise, ID?

According to Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle, an established auto salvage and recycling company serving Boise and surrounding Treasure Valley communities, the answer is yes.

Idaho generally requires a properly assigned vehicle title to document ownership and transfer a vehicle legally. Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle specifically requires sellers to be the legal owner and have the vehicle title available before completing a purchase.

“One of the most important things a customer can do before selling an unwanted vehicle is make sure the title is available and ownership information is correct. Having the proper paperwork ready helps prevent unnecessary delays and makes the entire cash-for-cars process easier. Our goal is to offer customers a fair price for their vehicles while making the selling process as convenient and straightforward as possible.”

- Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle

Why Is a Vehicle Title Required When Selling a Car in Idaho?

A vehicle title is the official document identifying legal ownership of a motor vehicle.

The Idaho Transportation Department uses vehicle titles to establish ownership and record changes when vehicles are sold or transferred.

When selling a car to an auto salvage yard, the title helps establish that the seller has the legal authority to transfer ownership.

Proper title documentation also helps protect buyers and sellers against fraudulent transactions, ownership disputes and potential legal complications.

Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle requires the legal owner to present the vehicle title and does not purchase vehicles using registration paperwork alone.

Can I Sell a Junk Car Without a Title in Boise?

If you are planning to sell your vehicle to Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle, you must have the required title documentation.

A vehicle registration, insurance card or bill of sale alone does not satisfy the company's title requirement.

However, losing a title does not necessarily mean a vehicle can never be sold.

Idaho provides procedures for eligible owners to obtain replacement titles.

If your vehicle title is missing, the best approach is to resolve the ownership documentation before scheduling the sale.

This helps avoid delays and ensures that the transaction can be completed properly.

What Should I Do If I Lost My Car Title in Idaho?

The Idaho Transportation Department offers duplicate title services for owners whose titles have been lost, damaged or become illegible.

Depending on the circumstances, an eligible owner may request a standard duplicate title or use another authorized title procedure.

The state's published standard duplicate title fee is $14, with additional charges possible for optional services.

To request a replacement title:

Verify that you are the legal titled owner.

Visit the Idaho Transportation Department's vehicle title resources.

Complete the appropriate duplicate title application.

Provide the required identification and ownership information.

Submit the application and applicable fees.

Obtain the necessary title documentation before completing the vehicle sale.

Processing requirements can vary depending on the ownership record and whether the vehicle has an outstanding lien.

What If My Vehicle Still Has a Loan or Lien?

If a bank, credit union or other lender holds a lien against the vehicle, the lien must be properly addressed before ownership can be transferred.

A lien indicates that another party may have a legal financial interest in the vehicle.

Vehicle owners should contact their lender to determine the payoff amount and required lien-release documentation.

Do not assume that an auto salvage yard can purchase a vehicle simply because it is damaged, non-running or no longer being used.

Clear ownership documentation is important regardless of the vehicle's mechanical condition.

Can I Sell a Non-Running or Damaged Car With a Valid Title?

Yes.

Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle purchases vehicles in a wide range of conditions, including cars and trucks that no longer run.

Common examples include:



Vehicles with blown engines

Cars with failed transmissions

Accident-damaged vehicles

High-mileage cars and trucks

Older vehicles requiring expensive repairs

Unwanted vehicles taking up storage space Vehicles that are no longer economical to maintain

The amount offered depends on factors such as the vehicle's year, make, model, condition and potential value of reusable automotive components.

A vehicle does not need to be in driving condition to have salvage value.

How Does the Cash-for-Cars Process Work in Boise?

Selling an unwanted vehicle to Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle is designed to be straightforward.

Step 1: Contact the Company

Call the Boise location and provide information about your vehicle, including its year, make, model and condition.

Step 2: Request a Cash Offer

The company evaluates vehicle information and determines an offer based on its condition and potential salvage value.

Step 3: Prepare Your Title

Confirm that you have the proper ownership documentation and that any outstanding title issues have been resolved.

Step 4: Arrange Vehicle Delivery or Pickup

Customers may bring vehicles directly to the salvage yard or ask about available towing arrangements for non-running vehicles.

Step 5: Complete the Transaction

After ownership documentation and purchase details are verified, the sale and payment can be completed.

Bringing a vehicle directly to the salvage yard may result in a higher offer because the company does not need to arrange transportation.

Do I Need to Notify Idaho After Selling My Car?

Yes. Idaho sellers should complete the applicable ownership-transfer requirements and file a release of liability.

The Idaho Transportation Department states that a release of liability should be filed within five days after delivering the vehicle to the buyer.

The state's published filing fee is $3.50.

This filing helps document the sale and may protect the former owner from certain liabilities associated with the vehicle after transfer.

Sellers should also remove their personal belongings and address license plates according to applicable Idaho requirements.

Why Sell Your Junk Car to Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle?

Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle has established itself as an auto salvage and recycling resource for vehicle owners throughout Boise and the Treasure Valley.

The company purchases unwanted vehicles while offering customers access to affordable recycled automotive parts.

Its cash-for-cars program provides an alternative to costly vehicle repairs, private-party advertising and keeping unused vehicles indefinitely.

By recovering reusable automotive components and recycling remaining materials, the company also supports more resource-efficient vehicle disposal.

Get Cash for Your Unwanted Car in Boise, ID

If you have an unwanted, damaged or non-running vehicle, make sure your title paperwork is ready before requesting a cash offer.

Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle can help you determine what your vehicle may be worth and explain available pickup arrangements.

Contact Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle today to request a cash offer and turn your unwanted vehicle into money.

About Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle

With roots dating back to the 1960s, Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle is an established Idaho auto salvage and recycling company offering affordable self-service recycled auto parts and purchasing unwanted vehicles at five locations across the Treasure and Magic Valleys. The company processes used and salvage vehicles to make reusable automotive parts available to customers while responsibly recycling remaining automotive materials. Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle's core mission is to provide customers with value and convenient access to recycled auto parts while extending the useful life of vehicles, reducing waste and supporting environmentally responsible automotive recycling.