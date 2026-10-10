Every Teen Can Build A Fashion House: Giulia Deamina's Fashion Revolution Vol. 3 Arrives October 15 As The Trilogy's Boldest Chapter Yet

MENAFN - GetNews) The final book in the Fashion Revolution series turns readers ages 12 to 18 into designers, brand builders and entrepreneurs, with a new focus on how different minds create

New York, New York, USA - October 10, 2026 - Most fashion books ask young readers to look. Fashion Revolution Vol. 3: A Young Fashion Academy asks them to build. On October 15, 2026, publisher, fashion editor and author Giulia Deamina releases the third and final volume of her educational trilogy worldwide, inviting teens of all genders to step out of the audience and into the studio.

Written for readers ages 12 to 18, the book works as a fashion academy between two covers. Readers travel through luxury maisons, haute couture ateliers and the great fashion capitals, then roll up their sleeves to learn styling, color, sustainability, branding, marketing, visual merchandising and entrepreneurship. One idea runs through every page: fashion education without labels.

Learning by Doing

The heart of Volume 3 is its series of Academy Challenges. Readers sketch their own collections, test styling ideas, create brand identities, plan campaigns and imagine the materials of the future. Step by step, they see how a single idea moves from the sketchbook to the store. By the final challenge, each reader has designed a fashion house of their own.

“I don't want to tell the next generation what fashion should look like,” Deamina said.“I want to give them the knowledge, tools and freedom to imagine what it could become.”

A Fresh Conversation About Creativity

Volume 3 also breaks new ground for the series with Fashion x ADHD, a section that explores neurodiversity and creativity. Deamina, a certified ADHD coach, looks at the many paths imagination, learning and creative thinking can take, and why there is no single right way to create.

It is a conversation that reaches a large number of young people. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that roughly 1 in 9 children and adolescents in the United States, about 7.1 million, had been diagnosed with ADHD as of 2022.

The book is not written only for readers with ADHD. Fashion x ADHD is part of a bigger message about individuality, one that welcomes every young creative, whatever their gender or way of thinking.

“Different minds. Different identities. Different visions. One creative world,” Deamina said.

Three Books, One Journey

Fashion Revolution was designed to grow alongside its readers. Volume 1, Discover, opens the world of fashion to children ages 3 to 6 through imagination, drawing and play. Volume 2, Understand, guides readers ages 6 to 12 through fashion history, sustainability, color psychology and the link between fashion and the mind. Volume 3, Create, completes the journey for ages 12 to 18 with luxury, style, identity, industry, entrepreneurship and the future of fashion.

Discover. Understand. Create. Three stages, one educational path, and a generation growing up with fashion as a creative language.

“Education should inspire. Creativity should empower. Knowledge should transform,” Deamina said.

A Book That Gives Back

The impact of Volume 3 reaches beyond its readers. A portion of the proceeds will support the House of VUU Foundation, founded by celebrity haute couture designer Nancy Vuu, whose philanthropic work helps children and families in need.

Fashion Revolution Vol. 3: A Young Fashion Academy is available worldwide from October 15, 2026. Deamina is available for international interviews, editorial features and educational collaborations.

More information is available at

About Giulia Deamina

Giulia Deamina is an internationally recognized publisher, fashion editor, entrepreneur, television personality, ADHD coach and children's nonfiction author whose career spans more than two decades across fashion, luxury, media, education and publishing. Her training includes several executive education programs and MBA-level certifications in business, marketing, fashion, luxury brand management, journalism, education and ADHD coaching. Her work centers on the belief that elegance is not simply how we present ourselves, but how we think, create, learn and inspire.