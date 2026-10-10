Affordable Heating And Air Highlights Comprehensive HVAC Services For Los Angeles Homes And Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) The company also provides heat pump services and insulation upgrades. These improvements may help reduce unnecessary energy use when properly selected for a building and combined with suitable installation and maintenance practices. Homeowners considering equipment upgrades can review available options with a qualified contractor to determine which solutions align with their property's requirements and budget.

LOS ANGELES, California - October 10, 2026 - Affordable Heating and Air, a woman-owned HVAC and plumbing company serving Los Angeles and Ventura counties, provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services designed to support year-round indoor comfort, system performance, and energy efficiency for residential and commercial customers.

Based in Chatsworth, California, the company offers a range of services, including air conditioning installation and repair, furnace maintenance, heat pump installation, ductless mini-split systems, indoor air quality solutions, and ductwork services. Its hvac los angeles service portfolio addresses common property maintenance needs across Southern California, where seasonal heat, changing temperatures, and wildfire smoke can influence indoor comfort and air quality.

HVAC Repair, Installation, and Preventive Maintenance

Affordable Heating and Air provides HVAC repair and replacement services for customers experiencing cooling or heating problems, as well as those planning equipment upgrades. Its technicians work with different types of systems, helping property owners assess their equipment and identify appropriate repair or replacement options.

Preventive maintenance is another part of the company's service offering. Routine inspections and tune-ups can help identify developing mechanical issues, maintain system performance, and reduce the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns during periods of heavy use. Depending on the system, maintenance may include checking electrical components, inspecting filters, evaluating airflow, and examining drainage and other operating functions.

The company also installs heating and cooling equipment, including central air conditioning systems and ductless mini-splits. System selection can depend on property size, existing ductwork, insulation, usage patterns, and energy-efficiency requirements. Professional assessment helps property owners evaluate these factors before proceeding with an installation.

Indoor Air Quality and Energy Efficiency

Indoor air quality is an important consideration for Los Angeles-area households and businesses, particularly during wildfire season and periods of elevated outdoor pollution. Affordable Heating and Air offers duct cleaning, duct repair and replacement, filtration, and indoor air quality solutions intended to support cleaner indoor environments.

Serving Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

Affordable Heating and Air operates from its headquarters at 9601 Cozycroft Avenue, Unit 1, Chatsworth, California, and maintains a branch in Simi Valley to serve Ventura County. The company reports that its services include residential and light-commercial HVAC work, along with plumbing services such as water heater installation and repair.

Customers seeking service information or estimates can contact the company directly to discuss their requirements, scheduling, and potential solutions. Affordable Heating and Air operates under California Contractors State License Board C-20 license number 1081403 and is bonded and insured.

About the Company

Affordable Heating and Air is a woman-owned heating, cooling, and plumbing company serving residential and commercial customers throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties, California. Founded by Donna Kreisler, the company draws on more than 20 years of combined industry experience to provide HVAC installation, repair, maintenance, and indoor air quality services. Its mission is to make home comfort more accessible through dependable workmanship, transparent service, and practical solutions tailored to customer needs. The company operates under California contractor license number 1081403.