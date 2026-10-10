Qiuxin Lecture Series Session 4 Advancing Fine Chemical Innovation Through New Synthetic Methods

MENAFN - GetNews)As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and broaden its R&D horizons in organic synthesis, NHU welcomed Professor Ye Longwu from the Department of Chemistry at Xiamen University and Professor Wang Xiaoming from the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, on September 23. The two experts jointly delivered the fourth session of NHU's Qiuxin Lecture Series, sharing cutting-edge insights into two areas: chiral N-heterocycle synthesis and dinuclear metal catalysis.

Professor Ye Longwu presented“Synthesis of Chiral N-Heterocycles via Asymmetric Catalytic Transformations of Alkynes,” introducing new strategies for constructing chiral N-heterocycles from alkynes through precise control of selectivity. He highlighted the roles of chiral metal catalysts, chiral organic acid/base catalysts, and visible-light catalysis in controlling reaction selectivity. Drawing on examples from the synthesis of pharmaceutical scaffolds and natural products, he demonstrated the potential of these approaches for the streamlined synthesis of complex molecules. Professor Ye is a recipient of the inaugural Chinese Chemical Society–NHU Young Scientist Award for Green Chemistry, and his research approach aligns closely with NHU's development strategy.

Professor Wang Xiaoming presented“Dinuclear Metal Catalysis,” introducing new approaches to designing dinuclear metal catalysts and achieving highly efficient and selective transformations through synergistic interactions between metal centers. He explored the roles of dirhodium, dicobalt, and chiral dicopper catalyst systems in controlling reaction activity and selectivity. Through examples including diazo compound transformations and asymmetric radical reactions of alkenes, he highlighted the unique potential of dinuclear metal catalysis to overcome the limitations of conventional monometallic systems and offered new perspectives for developing innovative catalytic processes.

Following the presentations, NHU's R&D team engaged in in-depth discussions with the two experts. Drawing on their frontline research experience, the experts addressed questions and shared practical insights, sparking lively discussions and new ideas. The exchange provided valuable input for future technological breakthroughs and the translation of research into practical applications.

The fourth session opened up new possibilities for innovation in chiral synthesis and catalytic processes at NHU. Looking ahead, the Qiuxin Lecture Series will continue to bring leading academic expertise to NHU, fostering deeper exchanges between cutting-edge scientific thinking and industrial needs and turning new ideas into innovative solutions from the laboratory to the production line.

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Since its establishment, NHU has always adhered to the concept of innovation-driven development and growing through market competition. The company focuses on the R&D, production, sales, and services of functional chemicals like nutrition products, flavors, and polymer materials. It provides comprehensive solutions for clients in over 100 countries and regions in areas such as nutrition and health, daily care, transportation, environmental protection, and energy. With high-quality, healthy, green, and low-carbon products, NHU continuously improves people's quality of life and creates sustainable value for stakeholders. Currently, the company has successfully ranked among China's Top 100 Fine Chemical Companies and Top 100 Listed Companies, and is moving toward its vision of becoming a leading global functional chemical enterprise.