NHU Showcases Its Pharmaceutical Portfolio At CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)From September 16 to 18, 2026, CPHI & PMEC China, a major event for the pharmaceutical industry, brought together professionals from across the global pharmaceutical supply chain in Shenzhen to explore industry trends and new opportunities for collaboration.

NHU showcased three core product segments at Booth 9D12, highlighting its end-to-end capabilities in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and its growing international presence.

A Comprehensive Portfolio for Diverse Pharmaceutical Applications

As the global API industry moves toward higher quality and greater specialization, NHU continues to focus on three key areas: pharmaceutical-grade vitamins, APIs, and pharmaceutical intermediates. With an integrated supply chain spanning upstream intermediates to finished APIs, NHU provides customers worldwide with tailored, reliable raw material solutions.

Pharmaceutical-Grade Vitamins: A Full-Spectrum Portfolio

NHU presented its comprehensive range of pharmaceutical-grade vitamins, including vitamin C, vitamins B6 and B12 (cyanocobalamin/mecobalamin), vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin D2/D3 crystals, and coenzyme Q10. The portfolio supports a wide range of dosage forms, including oral and injectable formulations, and serves diverse pharmaceutical applications. Backed by established manufacturing processes and consistent quality, NHU's products support customers' needs for large-volume, long-term supply.

Ibuprofen API: Quality and Flexible Specifications

As a widely used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), ibuprofen remains a key product in the global pharmaceutical market. NHU's ibuprofen holds multiple international certifications and registrations, including CEP, DMF, and WC, and meets the requirements of major pharmacopoeias, including CP, EP, USP, JP, and IP. With particle sizes ranging from below 10 μm to 70 μm, NHU offers flexible specifications to meet customers' needs. Its green manufacturing processes and large-scale production capacity support reliable, long-term supply at competitive terms.

High-Value Pharmaceutical Intermediates: End-to-End Quality Control

NHU also presented a range of high-value pharmaceutical intermediates, including (R)-3-amino-1-butanol, (S,S)-2,8-diazabicyclo[4.3.0]nonane, 2,2-dimethoxypropane (DMP), L-serine, p-anisaldehyde, p-anisyl alcohol, and L-menthol. Building on its integrated industrial chain and technical expertise, NHU continues to expand its product portfolio and provide downstream partners with high-quality upstream materials backed by reliable supply.

Green Manufacturing and Regulatory Compliance for Global Markets

As the pharmaceutical industry accelerates its transition toward greener, lower-carbon operations and faces increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, NHU continues to strengthen its global competitiveness through sustainability and compliance.

International Certifications Strengthen Sustainable Supply

NHU integrates sustainability into every stage of its manufacturing operations. It has earned EcoVadis Gold and certification from the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), demonstrating its commitment to internationally recognized standards in environmental performance, labor and human rights, business ethics, and health and safety. These credentials reinforce NHU's sustainable supply chain and support greener raw material solutions for global partners, helping them enhance the value and market competitiveness of their brands and products.

Global Regulatory Compliance Expands Market Access

NHU continues to advance its international regulatory strategy. CEP applications for key products are progressing, with manufacturing, quality control, and impurity studies aligned with stringent European Pharmacopoeia requirements. NHU has also undergone official audits by regulatory authorities in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan's PMDA and Australia's TGA. By aligning products with the pharmacopoeial requirements of different markets and advancing the relevant registration and filing processes, NHU is steadily expanding its global compliance network and helping partners navigate international market-entry requirements.

About Us:

Since its establishment, NHU has always adhered to the concept of innovation-driven development and growing through market competition. The company focuses on the R&D, production, sales, and services of functional chemicals like nutrition products, flavors, and polymer materials. It provides comprehensive solutions for clients in over 100 countries and regions in areas such as nutrition and health, daily care, transportation, environmental protection, and energy. With high-quality, healthy, green, and low-carbon products, NHU continuously improves people's quality of life and creates sustainable value for stakeholders. Currently, the company has successfully ranked among China's Top 100 Fine Chemical Companies and Top 100 Listed Companies, and is moving toward its vision of becoming a leading global functional chemical enterprise.