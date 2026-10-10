Protheragen Expands Ophthalmic Research And Development Services With Disease Models And Preclinical Studies

MENAFN - GetNews) Protheragen provides treatment development, disease model development, and preclinical research services for ophthalmic diseases.

New York, United States - October 10, 2026 - As ophthalmic treatment research involves an increasing range of therapeutic strategies, researchers are not only focused on developing candidate treatments, but also need to select appropriate research models based on disease characteristics and treatment approaches, and further evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of candidate therapeutics. Protheragen has recently expanded its ophthalmic disease research offerings to include treatment development, disease model development, and preclinical studies for biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions.

Ophthalmic diseases involve different mechanisms, such as genetics, immunity, inflammation, cell degeneration, and abnormal angiogenesis. These therapeutic approaches can therefore require different research models and evaluation strategies. For ophthalmic therapeutics development, matching candidate therapeutics with appropriate disease models and evaluation methods is an important consideration from treatment strategy research through preclinical evaluation.

Protheragen provides ophthalmic disease therapeutics development, ophthalmic disease model development, and preclinical research services across these stages of ophthalmic R&D. These services cover candidate therapeutic research, model development, and subsequent efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic evaluation.

In terms of treatment development, Protheragen combines pharmacology, genetics, and cell biology to carry out ophthalmic treatment research, covering small molecule drugs, gene therapy, cell therapy, and therapeutic antibodies, as well as anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, and targeted therapies. Related research focuses on the potential therapeutic mechanisms and targets of ophthalmic diseases, and provides corresponding services for the early research of different types of candidate therapeutics.

The development of disease models covers cells, organoids, and animal models according to different research purposes. Protheragen offers cell lines, primary cells, and iPSC-related models, as well as patient-derived organoids, genetically engineered animals, and humanized animal models. Different models can be used to study the mechanism of ophthalmic diseases and candidate therapeutics, and researchers can choose the corresponding model type according to the specific project.

After candidate therapeutics enter the preclinical stage, the research focus further shifts to efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics. Protheragen's preclinical research services for ophthalmic diseases cover in vitro studies and in vivo studies in animal models and perform efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic evaluations. Safety studies can involve general toxicity, genotoxicity, and immunotoxicity, while pharmacokinetic studies include metabolism, permeability, and transporter studies in vitro, and in vivo bioavailability, quantitative tissue analysis, and drug excretion studies.

Protheragen also offers biological samples and ocular cell products related to human ophthalmic diseases, including aqueous and vitreous humor, tears, ocular tissues, and ocular cells for research use.

About Protheragen

Protheragen is a provider of biomedical research services for research institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its ophthalmic disease research services cover diagnostic development, treatment development, disease model development, drug safety evaluation, and pharmacokinetics research, and also provide biological samples and cell products related to ophthalmic diseases. By connecting therapeutic research with disease models and preclinical evaluation, Protheragen serves the evolving research needs of ophthalmic drug and therapy development.