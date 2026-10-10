MENAFN - GetNews)"“Every home remodeling project is different, and understanding the homeowner's goals is the first step toward developing a realistic budget. Whether someone wants to update a single room or make larger improvements throughout their home, we believe in discussing the project details, understanding the scope of work and providing clear information so customers can make confident decisions.”"Home remodeling costs in Kuna, Idaho vary depending on project size, materials, labor, structural modifications and the condition of the existing property. So Clean Construction, a Kuna-based construction and cleaning services company, explains typical 2026 remodeling costs, the factors that influence contractor estimates and how homeowners can plan successful renovation projects while managing their budgets.

KUNA, Idaho - October 10, 2026 - Homeowners throughout Kuna and the surrounding Treasure Valley are investing in property improvements to create more comfortable, functional and attractive living spaces. From updating outdated kitchens to renovating bathrooms and transforming interior spaces, professional remodeling can improve everyday living and help maintain a home's long-term appeal.

However, before starting construction, most homeowners have one important question: How much does it cost to hire a remodeling contractor in Kuna, ID?

According to So Clean Construction, a local construction and cleaning services company based in Kuna, remodeling costs depend on several factors, including the project's size, materials, labor requirements and complexity.

Published 2026 Treasure Valley contractor estimates suggest that bathroom remodels commonly range from approximately $15,000 to $45,000, while kitchen remodeling projects often cost between $25,000 and $75,000. Extensive whole-home renovations can exceed $100,000.

These figures represent general market estimates rather than fixed prices or quotes from So Clean Construction.

“Every home remodeling project is different, and understanding the homeowner's goals is the first step toward developing a realistic budget. Whether someone wants to update a single room or make larger improvements throughout their home, we believe in discussing the project details, understanding the scope of work and providing clear information so customers can make confident decisions.”

- So Clean Construction

What Is the Average Cost of Home Remodeling in Kuna, Idaho?

Remodeling costs vary significantly depending on the improvements being completed.

A simple cosmetic renovation may involve replacing flooring, painting walls or updating fixtures.

Larger projects may require demolition, structural modifications, plumbing, electrical improvements and custom materials.

General 2026 remodeling budget estimates for the Treasure Valley include:



Bathroom Remodeling: Approximately $15,000–$45,000 for many standard to mid-range projects.

Kitchen Remodeling: Approximately $25,000–$75,000, depending on cabinetry, countertops, appliances and layout changes. Whole-Home Remodeling: Often $100,000 or more for extensive renovations involving multiple rooms.

High-end finishes, major structural modifications and unexpected repairs can increase these costs.

The most accurate way to determine the price of a specific remodeling project is to request a detailed estimate from a local contractor.

How Much Does Kitchen Remodeling Cost in Kuna?

Kitchen remodeling is a popular home improvement project because kitchens serve as gathering places for cooking, dining and entertaining.

The final cost depends on the existing layout and the extent of the renovation.

Common kitchen remodeling expenses include:

Cabinets: New cabinets, custom storage and kitchen islands can represent a significant portion of the budget.

Countertops: Laminate, quartz, granite and other materials have different purchase and installation costs.

Flooring: Luxury vinyl plank, tile and hardwood vary in price and maintenance requirements.

Plumbing and Electrical: Moving sinks, adding outlets or installing new lighting can increase labor costs.

Appliances: New refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and ventilation systems affect the total investment.

Homeowners can sometimes reduce expenses by maintaining the existing kitchen layout and focusing on functional improvements.

How Much Does Bathroom Remodeling Cost in Kuna?

Bathroom renovation costs depend on the room's size, fixture selections and whether plumbing or structural modifications are required.

A basic bathroom update may include a new vanity, lighting, paint and flooring.

More extensive renovations can involve replacing bathtubs, installing walk-in showers, upgrading plumbing and adding custom tile.

Waterproofing, ventilation and proper installation are particularly important in bathrooms because moisture-related problems can lead to expensive future repairs.

Homeowners should prioritize durable materials and professional workmanship rather than choosing products based solely on appearance.

What Factors Affect Remodeling Contractor Prices?

Several important factors influence the cost of hiring a remodeling contractor in Kuna.

Project Size and Complexity

Larger projects generally require additional materials, labor and construction time.

Removing walls, changing floor plans or modifying structural components can increase costs significantly.

Material Quality

Standard materials are generally more affordable than custom cabinetry, premium flooring and high-end fixtures.

Choosing products that balance durability, appearance and cost can help control expenses.

Labor Requirements

Projects involving multiple construction trades may require additional coordination and specialized labor.

Existing Property Conditions

Older homes may contain hidden water damage, outdated wiring or other conditions that become apparent during demolition.

Permits and Inspections

Certain remodeling projects require building permits and inspections, particularly when structural, plumbing or electrical systems are modified.

Property owners should confirm applicable requirements with the appropriate local building authority.

How Can Homeowners Save Money on Remodeling?

A successful remodeling project does not always require the most expensive materials or a complete renovation.

Homeowners can manage costs by establishing priorities before construction begins.

Set a Realistic Budget: Determine how much you can comfortably invest before selecting materials.

Prioritize Essential Improvements: Address damaged or outdated components before adding decorative upgrades.

Maintain Existing Layouts: Keeping plumbing and electrical fixtures in their current locations may reduce labor expenses.

Compare Material Options: Consider products that provide attractive finishes and dependable durability without unnecessary expense.

Plan for Unexpected Conditions: Reserve approximately 10%–20% of the budget for unforeseen issues, particularly in older homes.

Request a Written Estimate: Understanding the proposed scope of work helps reduce confusion and unexpected costs.

Careful planning allows homeowners to make improvements that fit their priorities and financial expectations.

Should I Remodel My Home or Buy a New House?

For many Kuna homeowners, remodeling can be an attractive alternative to moving.

Purchasing another home involves expenses such as real estate commissions, moving costs, financing and potential changes in property taxes.

Renovating an existing home allows owners to improve functionality while remaining in a familiar neighborhood.

However, remodeling is not always the less expensive option.

The best decision depends on the property's condition, renovation costs, current housing market and the homeowner's long-term plans.

A professional construction estimate can help homeowners compare their options.

How Do I Choose a Remodeling Contractor in Kuna?

Choosing the right contractor is an important part of protecting a remodeling investment.

Homeowners should evaluate experience, communication, references and the ability to provide a clear scope of work.

Before hiring a contractor, ask:



Is the business properly registered to perform contracting work in Idaho?

Does it carry appropriate insurance?

Can it provide examples of similar projects?

Will I receive a detailed written estimate?

How will project changes and unexpected costs be handled? Who is responsible for permits, scheduling and cleanup?

Idaho generally requires construction contractors to register with the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, subject to applicable exemptions.

Contractor registration is different from a professional trade license, so homeowners should also confirm that specialized work is performed by appropriately qualified professionals.

Why Choose So Clean Construction in Kuna, ID?

So Clean Construction is a Kuna-based business offering construction and cleaning services to local customers.

The company emphasizes communication throughout the project and encourages customers to discuss their construction needs, questions and special requests.

Its combination of construction-related services and cleaning capabilities provides an opportunity for customers to discuss both project work and associated cleanup needs.

So Clean Construction also offers free quotes, allowing homeowners to begin evaluating their projects before making major financial commitments.

For property owners planning improvements in Kuna and nearby Treasure Valley communities, working with a local company can simplify communication and project coordination.

Request a Free Remodeling Quote From So Clean Construction

How much does it cost to hire a remodeling contractor in Kuna, ID? The answer depends on the size, complexity, materials and specific improvements involved.

Rather than relying on general remodeling price averages, homeowners should obtain a project-specific estimate that clearly explains the anticipated work and costs.

Whether considering an interior renovation, updating an outdated living space or planning broader property improvements, So Clean Construction welcomes inquiries about construction projects.

Contact So Clean Construction today to discuss your remodeling plans and request a free quote in Kuna, Idaho.

About So Clean Construction

So Clean Construction is a locally based construction and cleaning services company serving customers in Kuna, Idaho and the surrounding Treasure Valley. The company provides construction-related solutions and cleaning services while emphasizing customer communication, project planning and responsiveness to individual needs. So Clean Construction's mission is to help customers improve and maintain their properties through dependable service, clear communication and a commitment to meeting each project's unique requirements.