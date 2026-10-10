MENAFN - GetNews) "“Every property has different pest control needs, and our goal is to recommend the right treatment schedule rather than simply applying the same solution everywhere. Some homeowners need help with an isolated problem, while others benefit from regular prevention. By understanding the pest, the property and the conditions contributing to the infestation, we can develop a practical plan that provides dependable, long-term protection.”"How often should homeowners and businesses schedule professional pest control in Reno, Nevada? While quarterly treatments are a common starting point for preventive pest management, the ideal schedule depends on pest activity, property conditions and seasonal changes. Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc., a locally owned Reno pest control company serving Northern Nevada since 1994, explains when monthly, quarterly and one-time treatments may be appropriate.

RENO, Nevada - October 10, 2026 - From ants invading kitchens during warmer months to rodents seeking shelter as temperatures drop, pest problems can affect Reno homes and businesses throughout the year.

One of the most common questions property owners ask is: How often should professional pest control in Reno, NV be scheduled?

According to Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc., an established pest management company serving Northern Nevada since 1994, there is no single treatment schedule that works for every property.

For many homes, quarterly pest control is a reasonable preventive starting point. However, properties experiencing recurring infestations, significant pest pressure or specialized pest problems may require more frequent service.

“Every property has different pest control needs, and our goal is to recommend the right treatment schedule rather than simply applying the same solution everywhere. Some homeowners need help with an isolated problem, while others benefit from regular prevention. By understanding the pest, the property and the conditions contributing to the infestation, we can develop a practical plan that provides dependable, long-term protection.”

- Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc.

Is Quarterly Pest Control Enough for Most Reno Homes?

Quarterly pest control, or approximately one service every three months, is a common preventive schedule for residential properties.

Regular visits allow pest control professionals to monitor activity, evaluate potential entry points and address developing problems.

Quarterly maintenance may be appropriate for homeowners experiencing occasional ants, spiders or other common household pests.

However, the effectiveness of any treatment schedule depends on the pest species, treatment method and surrounding conditions.

A professional inspection can help determine whether quarterly visits provide sufficient protection or whether additional treatment is necessary.

When Is Monthly Pest Control Recommended?

Monthly pest control may be appropriate for properties experiencing persistent pest activity or conditions that increase infestation risks.

Examples include:



Businesses with frequent pest activity

Restaurants and food-handling facilities

Properties with recurring cockroach problems

Buildings experiencing ongoing rodent activity

Properties with repeated infestations despite previous treatments Locations requiring closer monitoring or follow-up

Monthly service does not necessarily mean applying pesticides throughout the property every month.

A comprehensive pest management program may also involve inspections, monitoring devices, exclusion recommendations and targeted treatments when needed.

Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc. develops customized pest management plans based on the specific problem and property conditions.

Can One-Time Pest Control Treatments Be Effective?

Yes. Some pest problems can be addressed through a single professional treatment.

For example, an isolated insect infestation may not require an ongoing maintenance program if the source is identified and corrected.

However, other pests may require follow-up treatments because of their reproduction cycles, nesting behavior or the extent of the infestation.

Termites, bed bugs and rodents often require specialized management strategies rather than a standard general pest control visit.

Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc. offers both one-time pest control services and ongoing maintenance programs.

This flexibility allows property owners to choose a service approach appropriate for their circumstances.

How Do Reno's Seasons Affect Pest Control Frequency?

Northern Nevada's climate creates changing pest pressures throughout the year.

Understanding these seasonal patterns can help homeowners plan preventive treatments.

Spring: Increased Insect Activity

As temperatures rise, ants and other insects may become more active.

Spring inspections can help identify developing pest problems before they become widespread.

Summer: Active Pest Season

Warmer weather may increase activity involving ants, spiders, flies and other insects.

Outdoor food sources, irrigation and landscaping can contribute to pest activity around buildings.

Fall: Rodent Prevention

As nighttime temperatures decline, mice and rats may seek shelter inside garages, crawl spaces and buildings.

Fall is an important time to inspect potential entry points and address conditions that attract rodents.

Winter: Indoor Pest Monitoring

Although some outdoor insects become less active during colder weather, heated buildings can continue supporting pest activity.

Rodents, cockroaches and other pests may remain active indoors.

Year-round pest prevention focuses on responding to actual pest conditions rather than assuming every pest disappears during winter.

What Are the Most Common Pests in Reno, NV?

Reno property owners may encounter several types of unwanted pests, including:

Ants: Often attracted to accessible food, moisture and suitable nesting locations.

Spiders: Common around garages, storage areas and locations where insects are present.

Rodents: Mice and rats can enter structures through small openings and may damage insulation, wiring and stored materials.

Cockroaches: Often associated with food, moisture and sheltered indoor environments.

Termites: Wood-destroying insects that require specialized inspection and treatment.

Bed Bugs: Indoor pests that generally require a targeted treatment strategy and follow-up evaluation.

Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc. also provides services for pigeon exclusion and other pest-related concerns.

Identifying the pest correctly is essential because treatment frequency and prevention methods vary considerably.

Why Do Pests Return After Treatment?

Recurring pest activity does not always mean the original treatment was ineffective.

Pests may return when conditions that attracted them remain unresolved.

Common contributing factors include:



Unsealed gaps around doors and foundations

Accessible food or garbage

Leaking plumbing and moisture problems

Vegetation touching exterior walls

Cluttered storage areas

Untreated nesting locations Continued pest activity on neighboring properties

Professional pest management combines appropriate treatments with practical prevention recommendations.

Addressing food sources, moisture, shelter and entry points can help reduce the likelihood of future infestations.

Is Preventive Pest Control Worth the Investment?

Preventive pest management can help property owners identify problems before they become more difficult or expensive to address.

Regular inspections may reveal rodent entry points, termite activity or developing insect infestations that are not immediately obvious.

For commercial properties, ongoing pest management can also support sanitation standards and help reduce operational disruptions.

However, the best program is not necessarily the one with the most frequent treatments.

Effective pest prevention means using the appropriate methods at the appropriate intervals for the specific property.

How Do I Choose a Professional Pest Control Company in Reno?

Homeowners should select a company with experience addressing Northern Nevada's common pest problems.

Important considerations include professional licensing, inspection procedures, treatment options, customer communication and follow-up recommendations.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture regulates pest control businesses and applicators operating within the state.

Property owners should verify applicable licensing and ask about treatment precautions for children, pets and sensitive areas.

Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc. has served Reno and surrounding communities for more than 30 years, offering residential and commercial pest control, termite services and customized prevention programs.

The company emphasizes professional inspections, targeted treatments and practical solutions based on each property's needs.

Schedule Professional Pest Control in Reno, NV

How often should pest control be scheduled in Reno? For many properties, quarterly service is a useful starting point, while monthly or one-time treatments may be more appropriate depending on the infestation and surrounding conditions.

Rather than waiting for pest problems to become severe, homeowners and businesses can benefit from an inspection and a customized prevention plan.

Whether dealing with ants, spiders, rodents, cockroaches, termites or other unwanted pests, Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc. provides professional pest control in Reno, NV and surrounding communities.

Contact Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc. today to request a free estimate and determine the best pest control schedule for your home or business.

About Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc.

Founded by Greg Jepsen in 1994, Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc. is a locally owned and operated pest control company serving Reno, Sparks, Carson City, the Eastern Tahoe area and surrounding Northern Nevada communities. The company provides residential and commercial pest control solutions for termites, ants, spiders, rodents, cockroaches, bed bugs and other unwanted pests, with both one-time treatments and ongoing prevention plans available. Statewide Termite & Pest Control, Inc.'s core mission is to protect homes and businesses with effective, customized pest management backed by honest inspections, responsive service and more than 30 years of local experience.