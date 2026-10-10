Local Business Manager Launches A Complete Suite For Local Businesses To Dominate Their Market

MENAFN - GetNews)"Local Business Manager's geo-grid heatmap shows exactly where a business wins and loses across its service area, with weak neighborhoods flagged for action."Local Business Manager has launched an all-in-one platform that gives local businesses and the agencies serving them everything required to win their market: fast geo-grid rank tracking across Google Maps, visibility tracking in AI answer engines, full Google Business Profile management, review generation by text and email, and white-label client reporting. Plans are priced per location with no scan credits.

Sheridan, WY - October 10, 2026 - Local Business Manager today launched an all-in-one platform built to help local businesses and their marketing agencies dominate the markets they serve.

Winning locally is no longer one job. A business has to rank in the map pack across its whole service area, get recommended when customers ask an AI assistant, keep its Google Business Profile accurate and protected, and earn reviews faster than the competitor down the street. Most operators buy four tools for that, from four vendors, on four invoices.

Local Business Manager puts them in one place.

"Local businesses don't lose because they're worse. They lose because nobody told them they were invisible three neighborhoods over," said Dragan, co-founder of Local Business Manager. "We built the suite we wanted as operators: see every street you're losing, fix it the same afternoon, and prove to the client what it was worth."

The platform includes:

Rank tracking that keeps up. Geo-grid scans return in seconds rather than minutes, so a business can check a keyword, change something and check again in the same sitting. Scans cover Google Maps, the local pack and the Local Finder, with competitor views at every point on the grid.

Profile management and protection. Posts, photos, hours, services and review replies are managed through Google's official APIs for profiles the user owns or manages. The platform watches for unapproved changes to a profile and alerts the owner.

Review generation. Requests go out by text message and email after a job is completed, with reminders, so review counts grow without anyone chasing customers by hand.

Agency reporting. White-label reports and client access let agencies show the work and the result under their own brand.

Local Business Manager is available now at . Founding accounts receive discounted pricing held for the life of the subscription.

About Local Business Manager

Local Business Manager is a local search visibility and Google Business Profile management platform for local businesses and the agencies that serve them. More at.

Media contact Dragan Nedelkovski Local Business Manager...