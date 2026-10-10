Holistic Education Services Recognized As A Top K12 Tutoring Provider For Reading, Math And Science Across Metro Atlanta

MENAFN - GetNews)"Recognition highlights the Atlanta tutoring provider's whole-child approach to academic support, confidence-building and individualized instruction."Holistic Education Services has been recognized as a top K–12 tutoring provider for reading, math and science, reflecting the organization's work helping Metro Atlanta-area students build academic skills, confidence and emotional readiness for learning.

ATLANTA, Ga. - October 10, 2026 - Holistic Education Services has been recognized as a top K–12 tutoring provider for reading, math and science, reflecting the organization's work helping Metro Atlanta-area students build academic skills, confidence and emotional readiness for learning.

The recognition highlights Holistic Education Services' personalized tutoring model, which supports students across grade levels, subjects and learning needs. The organization provides K–12 tutoring in Atlanta with a focus on meeting each student where they are academically and emotionally, helping families address immediate classroom challenges while also strengthening foundational skills.

“Students do their best learning when they feel understood,” said a representative of Holistic Education Services.“Our goal is not just to help a child get through the next assignment. We want students to feel more capable, more confident and more willing to engage with material that once felt overwhelming.”

Holistic Education Services provides reading and writing tutoring for students who need support with phonics, spelling, vocabulary, handwriting, reading fluency, comprehension, grammar, sentence structure, paragraph development, drafting, revision and test preparation. Tutors work with students at their current level, whether the need is foundational literacy, longer writing assignments, homework support or a combination of skills.

In math, the organization supports elementary, middle school and high school students, including pre-algebra, Algebra I, Algebra II, geometry, pre-calculus, calculus, SAT math, advanced math and AP coursework. Tutoring sessions can address current assignments, underlying skill gaps or fast-moving coursework, with tutors adapting explanations to the way each student learns best.

Science tutoring is also available for elementary and middle school science, life science, biology, geology, chemistry, physics, AP science coursework and test preparation. Tutors help students break down technical vocabulary, interpret diagrams and data, understand complex systems, follow calculations and explain concepts clearly.

A defining part of Holistic Education Services ' approach is its emphasis on the whole child. Tutors combine academic instruction with supportive check-ins, confidence-building practices and strategies that help students manage frustration, anxiety or avoidance connected to schoolwork.

The organization also offers additional support in executive functioning, special education advocacy, SAT preparation, homeschool tutoring, Spanish, social studies and all-subject K–12 tutoring. Families can begin with a free consultation to discuss their child's current challenges, schoolwork, learning style and goals.

“Every family comes to us with a different story,” the representative added.“Some students need help catching up, some need to be challenged, and some need to rebuild trust in themselves as learners. We take time to understand the full picture before tutoring begins.”

Parents interested in learning more or scheduling a free consultation can visit.

About Holistic Education Services

Holistic Education Services provides personalized K–12 tutoring in Metro Atlanta for students of all subjects and abilities serving students in Midtown Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta, East Point, College Park, Riverdale, Westside Atlanta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, Duluth, Peachtree Corners, Jonesboro, Hampton, and McDonough.

The organization offers academic support in reading, writing, math, science, SAT preparation, homeschool coursework, executive functioning and special education advocacy. Guided by a mission to humanize education, Holistic Education Services takes time to understand what each child is carrying academically, emotionally and personally, then provides customized support designed to build skills, confidence and long-term learning growth.