The Middle Spoon Introduces Custom Corporate Gifts For Halifax Businesses, Conferences And Events

MENAFN - GetNews) "“We wanted to create corporate gifts that feel thoughtful and personal while still being extremely easy for companies to organize. Tell us who the gifts are for, how many you need and what you want them to communicate, and our team can take care of the baking, branding, packaging and delivery.” - Lacey Doherty, co-owner of The Middle Spoon"The Middle Spoon is offering custom-branded cookies, chocolate truffles, cake pops and dessert packages for corporate gifts, conferences, trade shows and events in Halifax. The team handles the baking, branded packaging and delivery, making it easy for local and out-of-town organizers to create memorable gifts.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA - October 10, 2026 - The Middle Spoon Desserterie & Bar is helping Halifax businesses, conference organizers and visiting companies create corporate gifts that people will genuinely enjoy receiving.

The Halifax-based dessert and cocktail bar now offers customizable corporate gifting for conferences, trade shows, client appreciation, corporate events, product launches, office teams, welcome bags and VIP activations.

Available options include individually wrapped cookies, hand-rolled chocolate truffles, cake pops and curated mini dessert packages. Orders can be personalized with company logos, branded tags, stickers, ribbons, cards or custom messaging, turning each treat into a memorable extension of the organization giving it.

“We wanted to create corporate gifts that feel thoughtful and personal while still being extremely easy for companies to organize,” said Lacey Doherty, co-owner of The Middle Spoon.“Tell us who the gifts are for, how many you need and what you want them to communicate, and our team can take care of the baking, branding, packaging and delivery.”

The service is designed to accommodate both local businesses and organizations planning an event in Halifax from outside the city. The Middle Spoon can deliver orders directly to hotels, convention centres, trade show booths, offices, boardrooms and other meeting or event spaces throughout Halifax.

That provides visiting event organizers with a local partner capable of managing the complete process without requiring them to coordinate separate bakers, packaging suppliers and delivery services.

“Planning an event from another city already involves a lot of moving pieces,” said Doherty.“Our goal is to make corporate gifting one of the easiest parts. We can help develop an option that fits the event, the company's brand, the number of guests and the available budget, then make sure it arrives where it needs to be.”

Unlike generic promotional merchandise, an attractively packaged dessert creates an immediate experience. It can welcome conference delegates, draw attention at a trade show booth, thank a client, recognize an employee or give guests something enjoyable to take with them after an event.

The individually portioned and portable format also makes the gifts easy to distribute. They can be placed in conference welcome bags, handed out at booths, delivered to client offices, left in hotel rooms or presented during meetings and corporate events.

Flexible order quantities are available, ranging from small client-gifting packages to large conference and corporate orders. Custom assortments can also be developed to suit a company's brand, event and audience.

The Middle Spoon team works directly with each client to determine the products, quantities, branding and packaging that make sense for the occasion. Companies can begin with a conversation and receive options, pricing and a recommended plan before committing to an order.

Businesses and event organizers interested in custom corporate gifts in Halifax can learn more or submit an inquiry at .

About The Middle Spoon

The Middle Spoon is a Halifax desserterie and cocktail bar located at 1563 Barrington Street. Since opening in 2011, it has created desserts, cocktails and memorable experiences for local guests, visitors, private events and corporate clients. Its corporate gifting service offers customizable treats, branded packaging and delivery for businesses, conferences and events throughout Halifax.

Media and corporate gift inquiries: The Middle Spoon Desserterie & Bar 1563 Barrington Street Halifax, Nova Scotia