Time Tracking For Agencies Moves Beyond Per-Seat Billing With Wrap

MENAFN - GetNews)"Wrap brand illustration"Time tracking for agencies shouldn't mean another software charge for every hire. Wrap introduces team plans, with monthly USD pricing from free to $100.

New York, NY, United States - October 10, 2026 - Time tracking for agencies is moving beyond the per-seat bill with Wrap, an app introducing three monthly plans priced for the team. Wrap's position is straightforward: hiring another person shouldn't automatically mean buying another time tracking seat. Its plans are free for up to 10 active members, USD 30 a month for 11 to 99 active members, and USD 100 a month for 100 or more.

For an agency with 20 people, the Team plan's USD 30 price covers the whole team. The effective cost works out to USD 1.50 per person per month. Adding five people keeps the subscription at USD 30. The team remains in that band through 99 active members; reaching 100 moves it to the USD 100 Business plan.

That distinction matters when an agency budgets for hiring. Within a band, another person doesn't add another subscription charge. At the next band, the monthly total changes. Wrap puts those thresholds at 11 and 100 active members, so an owner can see where growth will affect the bill.

Plan size is based on active members. Pending invitations and deactivated members do not count toward the total. All prices are in USD per company.

Room to grow within the same plan

A 12-person agency and a 25-person agency both pay USD 30 a month under the Team plan. The effective cost per person differs, but the subscription amount stays the same. The USD 1.50 figure for a 20-person team is simply the total divided by headcount; it isn't a separate rate used to calculate the bill.

The free tier has a clear boundary too. A team of 10 falls within the Free plan. An eleventh person moves it to the paid Team plan. Comparing costs at the current headcount and the next threshold gives an agency a more useful budget than looking at a single price in isolation.

Agency work sets the requirements

Wrap's agency guide accompanies the pricing information. It covers considerations for agencies working across retainers, fixed-fee engagements and internal activity. Those kinds of work give teams different reasons to keep time records and different questions to ask when reviewing them.

An agency comparing time tracking software can start with the records it needs for client work, then check how each product fits. Reporting requirements and billing processes deserve attention alongside the monthly price. A team moving from an existing system also needs to check integrations and how it will retain access to its records.

Wrap's challenge to per-seat billing concerns the subscription model. The agency still needs to confirm that its chosen plan supports the work. Paid seat requirements, billing commitments and any suitable free plan belong in the comparison. Team pricing gives owners another way to buy the software, with the cost of the next hire visible before it happens.

The Wrap agency guide (/) sets out the audience-specific considerations. Wrap pricing (/) provides the current monthly bands and plan terms.

About Wrap

Wrap is a time tracking app for agencies and service teams built around a simple position: price the team. Its monthly plans use team-size bands, and its guides and research help buyers examine time tracking costs and working practices.